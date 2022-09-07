Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
Scattered storms around mainly this afternoon, highs in the 90s again
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's shaping up to be a soggy week ahead, especially the second half of the week as a front moves in from the north and stalls across central Florida. This will set the stage for widespread showers and t'storms later this week, good news...
WPTV
Approaching storm complicates California wildfire fight
The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 43 square miles of Riverside County and is just 5% contained. To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is burning out of control, threatening 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Kay off Baja California...
WPTV
A steamy Sunday with slightly less storm coverage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The area of low pressure over Louisiana that has been pumping in deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean Sea will continue to move away - as high pressure nudges closer to us. We'll still see storms during the day - but slightly less coverage...
WPTV
Cloud formation spotted over Mount Rainier causes alarm
Officials had to calm the nerves of Washington State residents this week after some thought Mount Rainier was venting. On Wednesday, social media users began sharing photos and videos and wondering if the volcano was venting, The Washington Post reported. The National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey Seismic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot
The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front a door on which one of them had written “Murder the Media” each pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
WPTV
Hochul declares state of emergency in NY due to polio
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after wastewater testing found evidence of polio in Nassau County. Polio had recently been detected in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties. So far, only one identified case of polio has been detected. An unvaccinated man in Rockland County suffered from...
WPTV
Florida National Guard to be deployed to state prisons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida National Guard is getting deployed to state prisons. Lawmakers on the Joint Budget Commission approved Friday afternoon a more than $31 million request from the governor to use guardsmen for staff support at correctional facilities across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Guard...
WPTV
Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks freedom
A star witness who testified against others in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor wants a judge to reduce his prison sentence and release him from custody. Ty Garbin wants more than four years cut off his six-year sentence for conspiracy. Prosecutors agree that a break is justified, but they’re recommending only a three-year reduction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPTV
Will overturning Roe v. Wade impact midterm elections?
How will recent events affect the midterm elections?. Dr. Kevin Wagner, chairman of the political science department at FAU, told WPTV's Michael Williams the recent Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have a big impact. Dr. Wagner also says while former President Donald Trump could help Gov....
Comments / 0