Louisville, KY

wymt.com

Kentucky Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats and dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to find homes for animals and help more animals from the Eastern Kentucky floods. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 14, KHS will be waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats six months old and over, the organization said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the flood or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Ways to donate toward cancer research this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky MORE THAN PINK Walk, Bike to Beat Cancer and Graeter's 'Cones for a Cure' are all taking place this weekend in Louisville. Here are some ways you could participate in each event and/or donate toward cancer research. Susan G. Komen is hosting the Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Downtown Partnership adding 'colorful art' throughout city in new program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) launched a new public art program called Street Gallery on Sept. 8. The program will change the appearance of metal electrical signal boxes found at intersections. Officials said colorful art will be printed on vinyl and installed on traffic control boxes to brighten city streetscapes, enhance community pride and create new opportunities for Louisville-based artists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

