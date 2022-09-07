Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
wymt.com
Kentucky Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats and dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to find homes for animals and help more animals from the Eastern Kentucky floods. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 14, KHS will be waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats six months old and over, the organization said.
Here's how to help this Oldham County animal shelter grow during 'Give for Good Louisville'
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — We're five days away from this year's "Give for Good Louisville." It's the most generous 24 hours of online giving in Kentuckiana, hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville. On Thursday, Sept. 15, local organizations will ask you to open your hearts and your wallets. One...
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the flood or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
Give for Good Louisville 2022; CHOICE looks for community support to help Louisville youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The countdown is on for this year’s Give for Good Louisville. It's Kentuckiana's most generous day, all 24 hours of online giving, hosted annually by the Community Foundation of Louisville. This year, Give for Good is on Sept. 15 and hundreds of local organizations are...
Never forget: Local events to honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The 53rd annual Gaslight Festival was scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m., but it has now been moved to Oct. 1 due to the expected inclement weather. Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Across Kentuckiana, the community is honoring the lives...
Kentucky non-profit raises money, awareness for childhood cancer; How to donate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To help raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research, one Mt. Washington family has started their own non-profit organization in memory of their baby girl. Leah Pratt and her daughter, Macy Pratt, launched Charley’s Rainbow in memory of Macy's daughter, Charley Quarles. Charley died on...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
'A wild experience': JCPS teacher wins Food Network home cook battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asa Glass has been an exceptional child education resource teacher at Blue Lick for over a decade. For Glass, teaching is a passion he knew would be part of his life early on. "I'm a part of a big family of teachers. My grandfather was a...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
Missing southern Indiana 14-year-old located, found safe in Frankfort
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police said they have located a 14-year-old girl two weeks after she was reported missing in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville Police said they have uncovered new information in the case of Andrea Nesserole. In a news release, investigators received “factual” information in Andrea’s case, and it led...
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
Ways to donate toward cancer research this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky MORE THAN PINK Walk, Bike to Beat Cancer and Graeter's 'Cones for a Cure' are all taking place this weekend in Louisville. Here are some ways you could participate in each event and/or donate toward cancer research. Susan G. Komen is hosting the Kentucky...
Kentucky Derby Festival celebrates 50th miniMarathon run this spring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What first began as just 301 runners participating in the miniMarathon in 1974 has now grown, with the additional of the marathon, and attracts an average of 10,000 - 12,000 runners to Louisville every spring. The GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon will celebrate a major...
Louisville Downtown Partnership adding 'colorful art' throughout city in new program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) launched a new public art program called Street Gallery on Sept. 8. The program will change the appearance of metal electrical signal boxes found at intersections. Officials said colorful art will be printed on vinyl and installed on traffic control boxes to brighten city streetscapes, enhance community pride and create new opportunities for Louisville-based artists.
Kentuckian says it 'was quite an honor' when Queen Elizabeth II visited Hermitage Farm in 1986
GOSHEN, Ky. — After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96. Kentucky has a deep history with the Queen. She visited multiple times, largely because of her love for thoroughbreds. "I would always take solace when I would see her...
