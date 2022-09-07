ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽‍♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
MISSOURI STATE
Fulton, MO
Fulton, MO
Missouri State
Boone Country Connection

Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
WENTZVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Family of missing Eldon teen hold event to raise awareness, funds, to find him

The family and friends of a missing Eldon teen are planning an event to raise awareness about the young man’s disappearance. David Bowers, who would be 19 this year, went missing a year ago. His mother, Cheyenne Noriega, says even though her son didn’t live at home with her, it’s unlike him to disappear without a word.
ELDON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Winston Churchill
Seventh Woods
KOMU

Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns

BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

New Music Fest coming to Jefferson City to support three good causes

A local organization is bringing a brand new music festival to Jefferson City this weekend to raise money for a trio of causes. The Jefferson City West Rotary Club is hosting an inaugural Music Fest this Saturday, September 10, at the Miller Performing Arts Center. Rotary member Tim Haas says seven local musicians or bands will each perform for 15 minutes, and the audience will vote for their favorite act by making donations. Haas says he’s sure he has the three components he needs for a successful event.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of The post Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATING THREATS MADE TOWARDS A BOONVILLE SCHOOL

Threats have been made against a Boonville Public School. According to the Boonville Police Department, an investigation is occurring on Friday, September 9 due to the threats. There will be an increased police presence around Boonville Schools. Boonville PD is requesting anyone with information from social media posts or messages...
BOONVILLE, MO

