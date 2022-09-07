ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

villages-news.com

Wildly popular entertainer in The Villages hopes to recreate Katie Belle’s atmosphere

It won’t be Katie Belle’s, but Andy Matchett is hoping it will be “Wild.”. Matchett — better known with his oldies band as Johnny Wild – hopes to recreate the atmosphere of the late, beloved Katie Belle’s club in a new venue. It starts Nov. 6, with monthly shows at the Wildwood Community Center. The first show will feature a “patriotic” music theme.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022

Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando

Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
ORLANDO, FL
weddingchicks.com

This Fabulous, Florida Wedding Has All of the Class Without Being Stuffy

Chris and Natalia met on Cinco de Mayo in Orlando through mutual friends from college. Natalia had just graduated from UF the weekend prior and was getting ready to move down to Miami for work, so she was definitely not expecting to meet her future husband that weekend! After two and a half years of long distance, they ended up moving up to Orlando in 2019 and getting engaged at the Biltmore in early December during a trip to Asheville.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Baby who stopped breathing on flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando saved by nurse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The quick actions of a nurse saved a baby on a flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando, Florida.According to Ian Cassette, a meteorologist for Fox 35 in Orlando, the baby stopped breathing Thursday night on a Spirit Airlines flight. The plane left Pittsburgh just after 9 p.m.Cassette said the baby's parents were three rows ahead of him when she stopped breathing and her lips turned purple. Cassette said a nurse on the flight jumped into action and helped the 3-month-old baby start breathing again. He also said the flight attendants "should be commended for their quick action for helping as well." Cassette said an emergency crew met the family when the flight landed in Orlando to check out the baby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
click orlando

Orlando woman honored by Queen Elizabeth II reminisces about royal award

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When you walk into Justine Assal’s home in downtown Orlando, you’ll see what’s called a “Warrant of Appointment” in one of her photos. In the photograph, Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne, is awarding Assal with royal honors for her incredible work for promoting British-Florida tourism and business.
ORLANDO, FL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to Pirate & Princess Party

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites guests to attend its Family Fun Day event series starting with the Pirate & Princess Party in partnership with Halifax Health Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. next to the splash pad. Guests are encouraged to dress like a pirate or a princess for a chance to win a special prize. The family-friendly activities include face painting, character meet and greets, a treasure hunt, and more! During the Pirate & Princess Party event, guests will also get the chance to celebrate the 2022 TangerKids grant winners! Visit Shopper Services, show your student ID and spin the wheel to win an exciting prize! Plus, don’t miss out on special savings at participating retailers, through September 18.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont Gears Up For Sips And Salsa Festival (Sept 17)

CLERMONT – It’s not too late to sign up for the salsa recipe contest or the Chihuahua race at Clermont’s wildly popular Sips & Salsa Festival set for Saturday, September 17. Make plans now to attend the fourth annual event when “all things salsa” takes over Waterfront...
CLERMONT, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Winter Garden parents say driver tried luring their kids into a car

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two Winter Garden families are asking people in the area to keep an eye out after an unknown driver tried to lure their daughters into a car. Winter Garden Police are investigating after parents say an unknown driver waved for two girls to come to their car and blew a kiss at them.
WINTER GARDEN, FL

