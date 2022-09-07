Read full article on original website
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
villages-news.com
Wildly popular entertainer in The Villages hopes to recreate Katie Belle’s atmosphere
It won’t be Katie Belle’s, but Andy Matchett is hoping it will be “Wild.”. Matchett — better known with his oldies band as Johnny Wild – hopes to recreate the atmosphere of the late, beloved Katie Belle’s club in a new venue. It starts Nov. 6, with monthly shows at the Wildwood Community Center. The first show will feature a “patriotic” music theme.
The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022
Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
fox35orlando.com
'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando
Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
click orlando
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
weddingchicks.com
This Fabulous, Florida Wedding Has All of the Class Without Being Stuffy
Chris and Natalia met on Cinco de Mayo in Orlando through mutual friends from college. Natalia had just graduated from UF the weekend prior and was getting ready to move down to Miami for work, so she was definitely not expecting to meet her future husband that weekend! After two and a half years of long distance, they ended up moving up to Orlando in 2019 and getting engaged at the Biltmore in early December during a trip to Asheville.
Baby who stopped breathing on flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando saved by nurse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The quick actions of a nurse saved a baby on a flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando, Florida.According to Ian Cassette, a meteorologist for Fox 35 in Orlando, the baby stopped breathing Thursday night on a Spirit Airlines flight. The plane left Pittsburgh just after 9 p.m.Cassette said the baby's parents were three rows ahead of him when she stopped breathing and her lips turned purple. Cassette said a nurse on the flight jumped into action and helped the 3-month-old baby start breathing again. He also said the flight attendants "should be commended for their quick action for helping as well." Cassette said an emergency crew met the family when the flight landed in Orlando to check out the baby.
click orlando
Orlando woman honored by Queen Elizabeth II reminisces about royal award
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When you walk into Justine Assal’s home in downtown Orlando, you’ll see what’s called a “Warrant of Appointment” in one of her photos. In the photograph, Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne, is awarding Assal with royal honors for her incredible work for promoting British-Florida tourism and business.
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to Pirate & Princess Party
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites guests to attend its Family Fun Day event series starting with the Pirate & Princess Party in partnership with Halifax Health Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. next to the splash pad. Guests are encouraged to dress like a pirate or a princess for a chance to win a special prize. The family-friendly activities include face painting, character meet and greets, a treasure hunt, and more! During the Pirate & Princess Party event, guests will also get the chance to celebrate the 2022 TangerKids grant winners! Visit Shopper Services, show your student ID and spin the wheel to win an exciting prize! Plus, don’t miss out on special savings at participating retailers, through September 18.
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
disneydining.com
Disney World Cast Member among 160 individuals arrested in human trafficking sting
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of other law enforcement agencies, has arrested 160 people during a seven-day operation aimed at cracking down on sex trafficking in the area. According to WFLA, the operation, called “Fall Haul 2” resulted in the arrests of several school teachers,...
Mother of Winter Garden girl who man allegedly tried to lure into car speaks out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two young girls in Winter Garden said a man tried to lure them into his car, and the entire situation was captured on surveillance video. Police are still searching for the man. Home security cameras captured footage of two 9-year-old neighbors playing on the porch.
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
Lakeland forever bonded to Queen Elizabeth II through gift of royal swans
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, her memory will live on through the swans of Lake Morton.
handluggageonly.co.uk
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
sltablet.com
Clermont Gears Up For Sips And Salsa Festival (Sept 17)
CLERMONT – It’s not too late to sign up for the salsa recipe contest or the Chihuahua race at Clermont’s wildly popular Sips & Salsa Festival set for Saturday, September 17. Make plans now to attend the fourth annual event when “all things salsa” takes over Waterfront...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
mynews13.com
Winter Garden parents say driver tried luring their kids into a car
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two Winter Garden families are asking people in the area to keep an eye out after an unknown driver tried to lure their daughters into a car. Winter Garden Police are investigating after parents say an unknown driver waved for two girls to come to their car and blew a kiss at them.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
