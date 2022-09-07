ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police warn of scam caller pretending to be sergeant

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned residents Wednesday of a scam caller pretending to be a sergeant.

Police said the scammer told someone that they had missed a court date and needed to pay money at a kiosk at a local address to fix the situation. Luckily, the person realized they were being scammed and did not hand over any money or information.

Madison Police Department officials said they will never ask citizens for money, gift cards or other valuables. If you believe you are being scammed, you can hang up and call 911 dispatchers at 608-255-2345 to verify whether you are actually being called by a police officer.

Anyone with information on the scam is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4016.

