Mississippi State

Labor Day weekend nets 50% increase in citations in Mississippi from 2021

By Cory Johnson
 4 days ago

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Labor Day weekend 2022 netted 3,391 more citations than in 2021, a 51% increase.

The increased enforcement period by Mississippi Highway Patrol began 6 a.m. Friday and lasted until midnight Monday.

Overall, the number of crashes and fatalities was slightly down, but citations for driving under the influence and improper seatbelt or child restraint were both up.

Type of Citation 2022 2021
Seatbelt and Child Restraint 1,089 443
DUI 270 186
Crashes 143 146
Fatal Crashes 3 6
Fatalities 3 6
Motorist Assist 106 149
Total 10,026 6,635

The MHP region covering George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties saw the lowest number of citations out of all nine regions across the state with 841 issued.

The next lowest was the Meridian region with 874. The highest number of citations, 1564, were issued in the northeast corner of the state in the region covering Corinth, New Albany and Tupelo.

Three fatal crashes occurred over the holiday weekend in George, Lauderdale and Washington counties, down from six fatalities in 2021.

