Abilene, TX

Police confirm ‘active investigation’ involving Abilene softball organization

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Police have confirmed there is an ‘active investigation’ involving an Abilene softball organization.

The nature of the investigation, which has something to do with Abilene Fastpitch Softball, has not been disclosed.

Abilene Fastpitch Softball addressed the investigation on social media Tuesday, saying they had “cleaned house” and were in need to board members amidst the ongoing investigation.

KTAB and KRBC are actively looking for more information into this investigation and what it entails.

