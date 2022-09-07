ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola man charged with sexually assaulting child: ECSO reports

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man was arrested last week for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 18, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse William Craig, 41, was charged with cruelty towards child, sexual assault and lewd behavior.

Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations

According to the arrest report, on Aug. 20, 2022, deputies responded to a reference of possible sexual battery. The responding party said the victim had told her that she felt uncomfortable with Craig and revealed that she has been sexually assaulted by Craig since May 13, 2022.

Upon arrival, deputies said the victim appeared to be crying and fearful. According to the arrest report, the victim described several instances of drug use and escalating physical contact beginning in May. The victim said the contact escalated to sex. The victim said Craig had never forced her to partake in any sexual acts, but they “just happened.”

Craig was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

