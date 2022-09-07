Read full article on original website
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
Southampton Town Police have asked for the public's help — especially those living in the North Main Street and David White's Lane area of Southampton — finding an elderly Southampton... more.
27east.com
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more.
News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
27east.com
FBI, Homeland Security Raid Southampton Estate Believed To Be Owned By Russian Billionaire
The FBI and agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a Southampton estate on September 1 for reasons the departments have not disclosed. The estate at 19 Duck Pond... more.
Cops: Riverhead man who assaulted hospital security guard in July faces felony assault charge
Riverhead Town Police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office today arrested a Riverhead man who allegedly assaulted a security guard while a patient at Peconic Bay Medical Center in July. Police said in a press release Derek Tuck, 44, was arrested at at 11 West Main Street...
Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man
Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
longisland.com
Nassau Police Report Fatal Vehicular Accidents in North Hills, Laurel Hollow
The Homicide Squad reports the details of two Fatal Vehicular Accidents that occurred on the morning of Friday, September 9, 2022 in North Hills and Laurel Hollow. The first accident took place at 1:59 am in North Hills. According to Detectives, two vehicles while traveling Westbound on the Long Island Expressway were involved in an auto accident. A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Paramedic. The second driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
Nassau SPCA offering $6,000 reward for information on family cat that was shot twice, left to die
The family spent the entire weekend searching for her and on Sunday morning they found her whimpering under a bush in distress. Stella was rushed to an emergency vet where they learned she had been shot twice. She died that day from her injuries.
27east.com
Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code
The Southampton Village Board of Ethics quietly adopted a formal decision in June concluding that former Trustee Joseph McLoughlin had breached the village's ethics code — though McLoughlin says ethics... more.
Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk to Offer Updated Booster Doses
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Health Services received 200 doses of the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent boosters and will be administering them next week at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Monday, September 12, and Thursday, September 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverhead woman faces felony criminal mischief charge
A 28-year-old Riverhead woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge for allegedly breaking a glass window at an Osborn Avenue shop last week. Riverhead Town Police said they arrested Britney A. McGowan at 123 West Main Street yesterday afternoon on a charge of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree in connection with the incident on Sept. 2.
Suffolk County Police Department Murders Featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh
Last night, the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad was featured on In Pursuit with...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
Corrections Officer Admits To Impersonating Police, Pulling Women Over In Suffolk County
A former New York State corrections officer has admitted to impersonating a police officer after investigators found he used flashing lights in his personal vehicle to pull unaccompanied women over on Long Island. David Olivari, age 38, of Coram, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond...
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
3 dead after car crashes into utility pole by Long Island firehouse
Three men were killed when the car they were in crashed into a utility pole on Long Island Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.
Site of massive mulch fire last week lacked permits, under investigation by State DEC
The site of a large mulch fire in Calverton Sept. 2 that took a dozen area fire departments all night to extinguish is under investigation by the State Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC staff visited the facility on Sept. 2 and the agency’s investigation into the fire and potential state...
News 12
Spokesperson: Suffolk's email and web apps taken offline due to possible cyber intrusion
Suffolk County's email and web-based applications have been taken offline to assess possible cyber intrusion, according to a spokesperson for County Executive Steve Bellone. Spokeswoman MaryKate Guilfoyle says the systems will remain offline while the county verifies and assesses the ongoing situation. The statement said in part, "Critical public safety...
