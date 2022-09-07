ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

27east.com

Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man

Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North Main Street and David White’s Lane area of Southampton — finding an elderly Southampton... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road

Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man

Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Police Report Fatal Vehicular Accidents in North Hills, Laurel Hollow

The Homicide Squad reports the details of two Fatal Vehicular Accidents that occurred on the morning of Friday, September 9, 2022 in North Hills and Laurel Hollow. The first accident took place at 1:59 am in North Hills. According to Detectives, two vehicles while traveling Westbound on the Long Island Expressway were involved in an auto accident. A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Paramedic. The second driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
NORTH HILLS, NY
27east.com

Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code

The Southampton Village Board of Ethics quietly adopted a formal decision in June concluding that former Trustee Joseph McLoughlin had breached the village’s ethics code — though McLoughlin says ethics... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous...
TBR News Media

Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk to Offer Updated Booster Doses

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Health Services received 200 doses of the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent boosters and will be administering them next week at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Monday, September 12, and Thursday, September 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead woman faces felony criminal mischief charge

A 28-year-old Riverhead woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge for allegedly breaking a glass window at an Osborn Avenue shop last week. Riverhead Town Police said they arrested Britney A. McGowan at 123 West Main Street yesterday afternoon on a charge of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree in connection with the incident on Sept. 2.
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

