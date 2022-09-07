Read full article on original website
WOOD
Grand Rapids community gathers to commemorate 9/11
Events are being held across West Michigan including in Grand Rapids to commemorate that day four hijacked planes crashed into three locations across the U.S. killing thousands of people. (Sept. 11, 2022)
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
WOOD
Benjamin’s Hope hosting annual Harvest Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Benjamin’s Hope is a residential farmstead community for adults affected by autism or other developmental differences. Ben’s Hope is a “live, learn, play, worship” model where people of all abilities thrive. Next weekend they’re hosting their annual Harvest Festival, their free gift to the community to celebrate Benjamin’s Hope and the community that supports it. They will have food, pumpkins, hayrides, a model train show, live music, games, first responder vehicles and more!
WOOD
Fall 2022 Virtual Farm Tour Series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Milk Means More is encouraging teachers and students to go on a virtual field trip to a Michigan Dairy farm through their fall 2022 virtual farm tour series. Students will be able to see how a dairy farm works and all the hard work that farmers take in caring for their calves and cows, while producing milk for the community. This is just one of several ways Milk Means More helps educate our children about Michigan’s Dairy production.
Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
WOOD
Fun for a purpose: Gems Girls’ Club celebration dinner
Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD TV8)– A Grand Rapids-based Christian ministry will be bringing people together from all over the world to raise money for GEMS Girls’ Clubs. Being the “go-to ministry for girls’ spiritual growth,” GEMS provides encouragement and fellowship opportunities to girls from toddlers to teens through club programs, mentor resources, and girls’ activity kits. The GEMS Annual Celebration Dinner will be held on September 19 and will feature sought-out speakers, including author and founder of DO MORE GOOD®, Bill McKendry; author, speaker, Executive Director of GEMS Girls’ Clubs, Cindy Bultema; and emceed by TV personality and co-host of eightWest, Jordan Carson.
WOOD
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
WOOD
Wayland BalloonFest takes to the skies Friday and Saturday
The final hot air balloon festival of the season for West Michigan will take to the skies in Wayland this Friday and Saturday. (Sept. 9, 2022)
WOOD
Grand Rapids businesses prepare for ArtPrize
ArtPrize 2022 begins Thursday, September 15, which means businesses in downtown Grand Rapids are busy preparing for big crowds. (Sept. 10, 2022)
Zeeland's Fall Peddler's Market to be held on September 10
The City of Zeeland has announced the return of the Fall Peddler’s Market for 2022. The market will be held downtown on Church Street (between Main Street and Central Avenue).
WOOD
Days are Getting Shorter
The top pic. is sunset Saturday evening at Muskegon. Daylight shrinks at a relatively rapid pace around the Autumn Equinox. Between today and tomorrow we’ll lose 2 minutes and 52 seconds of daylight. In the next week, we’ll lose 20 minutes and 7 seconds. (top. pic. is sunset at Muskegon Saturday evening 9/10.
Inaugural Falling Leaves Fest will combine cannabis with a farmer’s market in Muskegon
The event, sponsored by former Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims’s cannabis brand Primitiv, is planned for late September
WOOD
Celebrating fall at Kingma’s Market
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) One of the best things about this time of year is the amazing bounty of fruits, vegetables, flowers and foods that we find in stores. Fresh is the name of the game at Kingma’s Market in Grand Rapids. The experience starts right when you walk...
WOOD
‘A Celebration of Hope’ to celebrate and support single moms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-We’ve heard the saying…it takes a village to raise a child. For single moms raising children, local resources and services can help. Hope Unexpected walks along the side of single moms who need that extra help. From mentoring, counseling services, assisting with groceries, gas cards or even car services, Hope Unexpected is there during unexpected and trying times for single moms. Click the video above to watch.
WOOD
Get your kitchen refaced with Kitchens by Katie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Word of mouth and a great recommendation from someone you trust in your life is huge, especially doing something as important as remodeling your kitchen or bath. We all love to talk about renovation and remodeling and spreading the word about success stories! That’s what behind a series of kitchen remodels that took place within a single family. One couple renovated their kitchen which lead to their daughter getting it done and then the in-laws – all using the same company because they saw what was happening! All the work of course, was done by the creative and talented team at Kitchens by Katie!
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
WOOD
Founders Brewing is celebrating 25 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is known as Beer City USA, but years before we received that accolade, Founders Brewing Company made its mark on the city. 25 years ago, two men decided to write up a business plan for a brewery that brings people together. Founders is not just iconic for their unique beers but also for their commitment to the community. This weekend, they hit a big milestone and you’re invited to the celebration!
WOOD
Photos: ‘KoalaPalooza’ at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Without a doubt, Labor Day parades and festivals are an exciting staple of the holiday. But this year, West Michiganders were able to add another fun event to their celebration itinerary. From Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, John Ball Zoo invited the community to attend “KoalaPalooza”!
Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?
After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
