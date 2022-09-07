‘If The River Could Sing’ event celebrates the Detroit River with poetry and other activities

The Detroit River.

If the Detroit River could sing, it would probably sing a song that goes something like “please stop polluting me humans, both for my sake and yours, or else you’ll be sorry.” In reality, the river’s song is more like soft rolling water and gentle waves.



InsideOut’s poetry and music event, dubbed If The River Could Sing , will celebrate the river by exploring its history and conservation through art and wellness. The free event is part of InsideOut’s Poetry for the People program, which is designed to make poetry more accessible and engaging.



It features a lineup of literary and music performances by Detroit creatives like Nandi Comer, Noor Hindi, Jassmine Parks, and La Shuan Phoenix Moore.



Other activities include risograph printing with Rachel Delmotte of the Room Project, a sound bath meditation, and learning about invasive and native plant species along the riverfront with the Friends of the Detroit River-led workshop.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. at Valade Park; 2670 Atwater St., Detroit; insideoutdetroit.org/poetryforthepeople . Free entry.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .