ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Overnight Crash Near Nunica Hospitalizes Grand Rapids Woman

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 11, 2022) – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash near Nunica during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed motorist was driving a luxury vehicle westbound on Wilson Avenue around...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
whtc.com

Arrest Made in Jenison House Fire

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A suspect is in custody following a house fire and a possible family disturbance in a Jenison subdivision on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacob MacKeller, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Melody Lane, in the area...
JENISON, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body Found in Grand Haven Area May be of Missing Man

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – For the second time in as many weeks, the discovery of a body in northern Ottawa County may be of a missing man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon had not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home in Grand Haven Township last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
JENISON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting

A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
MASON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missing Man#Grand Haven Twp#Ottawa County Sheriff#Caucasian
WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Missing Grand Haven Twp. man's body believed to be found

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - According to Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies, the body found in Grand Haven Township is believed to be that of 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon. McKinnon was last seen around noon Aug. 30. Family and friends says they have not heard from him since. Read the full...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whtc.com

Holland Police Log September 7-8, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy