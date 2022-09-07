GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – For the second time in as many weeks, the discovery of a body in northern Ottawa County may be of a missing man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon had not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home in Grand Haven Township last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO