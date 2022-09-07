Read full article on original website
Deputies search for 20-year-old missing from Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
whtc.com
Overnight Crash Near Nunica Hospitalizes Grand Rapids Woman
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 11, 2022) – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash near Nunica during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed motorist was driving a luxury vehicle westbound on Wilson Avenue around...
4 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
whtc.com
Arrest Made in Jenison House Fire
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A suspect is in custody following a house fire and a possible family disturbance in a Jenison subdivision on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacob MacKeller, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Melody Lane, in the area...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body Found in Grand Haven Area May be of Missing Man
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – For the second time in as many weeks, the discovery of a body in northern Ottawa County may be of a missing man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon had not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home in Grand Haven Township last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
whtc.com
Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
Arson suspect arrested after Ottawa County house fire
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Friday, Sept. 9 after a fire damaged a house. Police responded at 5:37 p.m. to a report of a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly through a Georgetown Township neighborhood, a news release said. There were...
9&10 News
Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting
A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
Searchers find body believed to be missing Grand Haven man, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have recovered a body believed to be that of a missing Grand Haven man. James Alan McKinnon, 34, was last seen Aug. 30. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, to a report of a body found in a wooded area just west of 13600 Clearwater Lane in Grand Haven Township.
WWMT
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
iheart.com
Missing Grand Haven Twp. man's body believed to be found
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - According to Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies, the body found in Grand Haven Township is believed to be that of 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon. McKinnon was last seen around noon Aug. 30. Family and friends says they have not heard from him since. Read the full...
One Man Left Dead After Deadly Crash in Mason County
One man is dead after a deadly crash in Mason County. Devon Newberry Adair of Rothbury was hit head-on by another vehicle after attempting to avoid a deer in the road. The 33 year-old was driving a Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control and was hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry.
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
whtc.com
Holland Police Log September 7-8, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
'I'm appalled.' | Mother of teen injured in Burger King assault reacts to customer not being charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges were filed against a customer who Wyoming police say assaulted two teenage employees at Burger King. Kent County prosecutor, Chris Becker, announced the decision Friday morning during a news conference. The alleged assault happened Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Burger King on 28th...
Evacuations lifted in Kalamazoo after ruptured gas line catches fire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a ruptured gas line caught on fire, which forced evacuations that have since been lifted.
