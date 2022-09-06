ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Friends remember Whidbey Island plane crash victim

SEATTLE — Mark Canlis and Ross Mickel met in kindergarten and quickly became friends when they learned they shared the same birthday. “It’s so silly when you’re in your 40s to have a birthday buddy. But you know, he was mine,” said Canlis. From the moment...
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds. "We are both just coming to grips with what we witnessed," he said. "Absolutely tragic."
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire envelopes, destroys Capitol Hill home

SEATTLE — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood overnight. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the fire in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue, near Union Street, at 1:03 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters said flames enveloped the home, which was vacant.
SEATTLE, WA
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
BEAVER DAM, KY
KOMO News

Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder

TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
TACOMA, WA
Outsider.com

One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
SEATTLE, WA

