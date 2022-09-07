ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii Travel 2022: Less tourists but more money?

By Chelsee Yee
 4 days ago

Islands ranked by popularity during first seven months of 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Though there were less visitors in the first seven months of 2022 compared to pre-pandemic numbers, Hawaii still saw an increase in spending.

That’s according to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

On Oahu, there were 2,751,405 visitors through the first seven months this year, down by 24.1% compared to 3,624,222 visitors in the first seven months of 2019. This year, visitors spent $4.82 billion during the first seven months compared to $4.78 billion in 2019, up by 1%.

Even when comparing a single month, tourists visited less but spent more money. In July 2022, there were 491,052 visitors, down by 18% compared to 598,986 visitors in July 2019. However, visitors spent $819.5 million, up by 9.4% compared to $749.4 million in July 2019.

The same goes for the neighbor islands, listed below in order of where tourists visited the most during the first seven months of this year:

MAUI

  • July 2022: 304,878 visitors, $591.2 million in spending
  • First seven months of 2022: 1,710,936 visitors, $3.38 billion in spending
  • July 2019: 307,834 visitors, $506 million in spending
  • First seven months of 2019: 1,830,367 visitors, $3.11 billion in spending

BIG ISLAND

  • July 2022: 169,668 visitors, $269.1 million in spending
  • First seven months of 2022: 982,397 visitors, $1.55 billion in spending
  • July 2019: 173,899 visitors, $221.3 million in spending
  • First seven months of 2019: 1,054,260 visitors, $1.38 billion in spending

KAUAI

  • July 2022: 138,130 visitors, $238.9 million in spending
  • First seven months of 2022: 782,268 visitors, $1.29 billion in spending
  • July 2019: 139,157 visitors, $201.3 million in spending
  • First seven months of 2019: 825,696 visitors, $1.17 billion in spending

When it comes to comparing where these visitors are arriving from, there were more from the U.S. West than the U.S. East, but you might be surprised at which group spent more money. Click here to compare.

To see the rest of the visitor statistics, click here.

