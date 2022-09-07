Read full article on original website
Biden speaks at Pentagon, VP Harris visits NYC to remember 21 years since 9/11
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a speech from the Pentagon on Sunday to remember 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, saying that the United States has kept its promise to "never forget." Biden was joined by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint...
Biden Touts al-Zawahiri Strike in 9/11 Speech, Renews Vow to Follow Enemies to ‘Gates of Hell’
President Joe Biden touted the U.S. killings of Osama bin Laden and his successor Ayman al-Zawahiri in a fiery speech commemorating the 9/11 anniversary on Sunday. “We will follow them to the gates of hell,” the president said, echoing remarks he and other U.S. leaders have made in the past. “Our commitment to preventing another attack on the United States doesn’t end,” Biden added to a crowd in front of the Pentagon, where a hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed and killed 189 people. “We’ll continue to monitor and disrupt those terrorist activities wherever they exist, and we’ll never hesitate to do what’s necessary to defend the American people. What was destroyed we have repaired. What was threatened, we fortified. What was attacked, the indomitable spirit has never wavered. To keep touch of the memory, to keep it bright for all the decades to come.” Biden, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, appeared at the Pentagon ceremony, while Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. First Lady Jill Biden appeared in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to commemorate United Airlines Flight 93. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Retired general: US has ‘very limited ability’ to see into Afghanistan
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie on Sunday warned about what he sees as a reduced intelligence capability in Afghanistan after the United States withdrew ground troops last year. “I think that we have a very, very limited ability to see into Afghanistan right now,” McKenzie told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan during an appearance…
