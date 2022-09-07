Read full article on original website
Watch: Wilsonville turns the tide against Westview with fake kneel trick play to end the first half
Wilsonville needed a spark trailing red hot Westview 18-7 late in the first half of Friday night’s football game. Wilsonville coach Adam Guenther dug deep into the Wildcats’ playbook and found just the play to work. The Wildcats got the ball back with just seconds to go before...
philomathnews.com
PHS struggles to finish line in 48-19 loss to 5A foe Rex Putnam
MILWAUKIE — The Philomath High School football team headed north on Friday night to face a Class 5A opponent and piled up more total yards, had a significant advantage in first downs and dominated time of possession. But the Warriors lost the game to Rex Putnam by a score of 48-19. So what gives?
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
Oregon State Beavers at Fresno State Bulldogs: 5 things to watch
Oregon State, fresh off a 34-17 win over Boise State, looks for a 2-0 start to its 2022 season when the Beavers play Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Valley Children’s Stadium.
Portland Winterhawks at Everett Silvertips, WHL preseason: how to watch and follow
What: The Portland Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Sunday, September 11, 4pm. Where: Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at winterhawks.com. Possible audio coverage at everettsilvertips.com. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Washington 1-0 Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Portland State 5-6 The Washington Huskies will stay at home another week and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies earned a 41-3 in their most recent game in September of 2016.
Iconic Nike waffle shoes worn by legendary distance runner Steve Prefontaine up for auction
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time ever, a pair of Nike Oregon Waffle shoes worn by distance runner Steve Prefontaine are up publicly for sale. The shoes were listed on the auction site, Sothebys.com, with a minimum bid of $100,000 reserve. Within a day, that reserve was met and the cheapest they will sell for is that amount. The shoes are also on display in New York as part of Sotheby's sports memorabilia auction dubbed "Invictus," which features a variety of athletes who've had a deep and lasting impact on their respective sports.
pdxmonthly.com
Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up
Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
Community rallies as Estacada fire rekindles memories of 2020
When warnings of Level 3 (go now) evacuations hit the Estacada area surrounding Milo McIver State Park, 40-year-old Angie Zeise sprang into action. Accompanied by dozens of volunteers, Zeise helped open up Molalla Buckeroo, 20 miles southwest of Estacada, as a campsite and animal shelter for those who were under evacuation. Zeise arrived at 1 a.m. Saturday, approximately four hours after the blaze in McIver park had started, and hasn’t left since.
Portland skies may be smoky but air quality remains moderate in most areas
You would be forgiven for looking at the sky and assuming the air quality is, at the very least, unsafe. But, according to sensors in the Portland area, the air quality is actually just in the “moderate” category in most places. Lisa Kriederman, a meteorologist with the National...
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
Tortas and birding come together with the Guero Bird Club in Portland
As the sun rose over Smith and Bybee lakes on a warm weekday morning, a small group of Portlanders shuffled down the wetland trails, pausing to raise binoculars to their eyes in unison, speaking in hushed tones about birds. It was a sight familiar to anyone who has frequented the...
Secret Lake Oswego Forest Hills location for sale
Sponsored story - Twilight Preview - Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 - 6 p.m. - 929 Cumberland Road, Forest Hills neighborhood - 5 bedroom - 6.5 bath - $2,800,000 This amazing, one-of-a-kind custom home offers a casual elegance vibe typically found in Santa Barbara homes. Residing in the sought-after Forest Hills neighborhood, the new owners of this home will feel blessed to have purchased a true hidden gem in the Lake Oswego community. Best of all, this home also has access to the coveted Forest Hills easement on Oswego Lake. Enjoy the easement's picnic tables, swing set, diving board,...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
New fire sparks south of Salem as Oregon braces for difficult weather weekend
A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported. Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.
PGE shuts off power in five more areas
UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
The Oregonian
