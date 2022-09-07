ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

PHS struggles to finish line in 48-19 loss to 5A foe Rex Putnam

MILWAUKIE — The Philomath High School football team headed north on Friday night to face a Class 5A opponent and piled up more total yards, had a significant advantage in first downs and dominated time of possession. But the Warriors lost the game to Rex Putnam by a score of 48-19. So what gives?
Iconic Nike waffle shoes worn by legendary distance runner Steve Prefontaine up for auction

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time ever, a pair of Nike Oregon Waffle shoes worn by distance runner Steve Prefontaine are up publicly for sale. The shoes were listed on the auction site, Sothebys.com, with a minimum bid of $100,000 reserve. Within a day, that reserve was met and the cheapest they will sell for is that amount. The shoes are also on display in New York as part of Sotheby's sports memorabilia auction dubbed "Invictus," which features a variety of athletes who've had a deep and lasting impact on their respective sports.
Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up

Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
Community rallies as Estacada fire rekindles memories of 2020

When warnings of Level 3 (go now) evacuations hit the Estacada area surrounding Milo McIver State Park, 40-year-old Angie Zeise sprang into action. Accompanied by dozens of volunteers, Zeise helped open up Molalla Buckeroo, 20 miles southwest of Estacada, as a campsite and animal shelter for those who were under evacuation. Zeise arrived at 1 a.m. Saturday, approximately four hours after the blaze in McIver park had started, and hasn’t left since.
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
Secret Lake Oswego Forest Hills location for sale

Sponsored story - Twilight Preview - Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 - 6 p.m. - 929 Cumberland Road, Forest Hills neighborhood - 5 bedroom - 6.5 bath - $2,800,000 This amazing, one-of-a-kind custom home offers a casual elegance vibe typically found in Santa Barbara homes. Residing in the sought-after Forest Hills neighborhood, the new owners of this home will feel blessed to have purchased a true hidden gem in the Lake Oswego community. Best of all, this home also has access to the coveted Forest Hills easement on Oswego Lake. Enjoy the easement's picnic tables, swing set, diving board,...
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
New fire sparks south of Salem as Oregon braces for difficult weather weekend

A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported. Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.
PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
