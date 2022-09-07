Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
29 breweries combine at Raleigh event to raise nearly $400,000 for flights for seriously ill children
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An event in Raleigh’s North Hills Saturday helped raise nearly $400,000 for a non-profit that provides air travel for children in need of special medical care. The event, Hops for Hope — in its seventh year — was held at Midtown Park in North...
TODAY.com
The little-known condition that turned this TV reporter's life upside down
One day, I was a local TV reporter running around town reporting breaking news — and the next, I could hardly get out of bed. My symptoms began in June of 2020. I woke up one morning feeling so weak and depleted of energy that I struggled walking around my tiny apartment. My vision went black, and with each step, my heart raced to the point that I could hear the pounding in my ears. I was lightheaded, short of breath, and a wave of nausea hit me any time I was upright. My brain felt strange, almost as if I had the world’s worst hangover. I thought maybe I had COVID or the flu, but my results came back negative for both. My symptoms lasted about four days.
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison, officials say
Authorities say an inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners.
cbs17
‘I see this as an improvement’: Durham residents attend ShotSpotter forum
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — About 23 people showed up to a Saturday morning meeting to learn more about the ShotSpotter technology, before it goes live in Durham. For about an hour, people living in Districts four and five asked questions about the more than $197,500 gunfire detection technology program city officials agreed to launch in a three-square mile area.
cbs17
‘They knew they were never coming back’: Sept. 11 survivor from Chatham County recalls heroism during attacks
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in New York that killed thousands of people. One former Chatham County man, who was on the 105th floor of the second tower that day and survived, has spent every anniversary since sharing his story.
cbs17
Raleigh detox center opens to help patients with addiction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A center for detox and mental health assessment is finally opening up its doors to new clients Raleigh. New Waters Recovery Center is the first of its kind with a fully integrated detox and assessment facility. CBS 17 got a look inside of it during their ribbon cutting.
Car overturns in overnight Raleigh crash that sends 3 people to the hospital
A two-car collision in Raleigh sent three people to the hospital overnight. The crash happened on Skycrest Drive near Hill Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The WRAL Breaking News tracker arrived to find both damaged vehicles still at the scene – one of them upside down. Police...
NC newborn becomes world's first partial heart transplant recipient at Duke Health
Duke Health said surgeons have performed what is believed to be the world's first partial heart transplant on a five-pound newborn.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
beckerspayer.com
'Quick resolution' to WakeMed-UnitedHealthcare dispute not expected
Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed has been out of network with UnitedHealthcare since June 1, and while contract negotiations are ongoing, a hospital spokesperson told CBS affiliate WNCN Sept. 8 they are "not confident in a quick resolution." WakeMed first issued a termination notice in November 2021. It previously said the impasse...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
chapelboro.com
Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student
A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
cbs17
‘It’s like a warzone’: Durham residents plead for violence to stop after two fatal shootings in one day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two deadly shootings on Thursday in Durham have residents worried about crime in the city. One of the shootings happened on Kent Lake Drive, where residents say it’s not the first time. “Just in this apartment complex alone, I mean it happens often,” Victoria...
cbs17
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
abc11.com
Raleigh coffee shop preps for its first 5K to end ALS since owner died from disease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved Raleigh coffee shop is days away from its annual 5K race to raise money for ALS research. It's the shop's first race since its co-owner died from the disease. Prominently posted over the bar at Sola Coffee Café in north Raleigh are photo memories...
cbs17
Some Fort Bragg troops staying in hotels as move continues out of sub-standard barracks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Fort Bragg soldiers are living out of duffle bags until they find a new home. Nearly 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers are being forced to move out of Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks on the post, due to mold, HVAC issues, and other concerns. Now some...
cbs17
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said. Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family of Ned Byrd still grieving slain Wake deputy
After an emotional few weeks following the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ned Byrd, his family is still reeling from the sudden loss. “It's almost like I lost a son. You have to take time to decompress, take a breath, regroup, maybe trying to figure out what our family can do to keep the memory of our Ned alive,” Penny said.“It's almost like I lost a son. You have to take time to decompress, take a breath, regroup, maybe trying to figure out what our family can do to keep the memory of our Ned alive,” Penny said.
