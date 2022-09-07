ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

TODAY.com

The little-known condition that turned this TV reporter's life upside down

One day, I was a local TV reporter running around town reporting breaking news — and the next, I could hardly get out of bed. My symptoms began in June of 2020. I woke up one morning feeling so weak and depleted of energy that I struggled walking around my tiny apartment. My vision went black, and with each step, my heart raced to the point that I could hear the pounding in my ears. I was lightheaded, short of breath, and a wave of nausea hit me any time I was upright. My brain felt strange, almost as if I had the world’s worst hangover. I thought maybe I had COVID or the flu, but my results came back negative for both. My symptoms lasted about four days.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

‘I see this as an improvement’: Durham residents attend ShotSpotter forum

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — About 23 people showed up to a Saturday morning meeting to learn more about the ShotSpotter technology, before it goes live in Durham. For about an hour, people living in Districts four and five asked questions about the more than $197,500 gunfire detection technology program city officials agreed to launch in a three-square mile area.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh detox center opens to help patients with addiction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A center for detox and mental health assessment is finally opening up its doors to new clients Raleigh. New Waters Recovery Center is the first of its kind with a fully integrated detox and assessment facility. CBS 17 got a look inside of it during their ribbon cutting.
RALEIGH, NC
#Wakemed#Europe#Clinical Trial#Cardiologist#Diseases#General Health#Supersaturated Oxygen
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
beckerspayer.com

'Quick resolution' to WakeMed-UnitedHealthcare dispute not expected

Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed has been out of network with UnitedHealthcare since June 1, and while contract negotiations are ongoing, a hospital spokesperson told CBS affiliate WNCN Sept. 8 they are "not confident in a quick resolution." WakeMed first issued a termination notice in November 2021. It previously said the impasse...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student

A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said. Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.
GOLDSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Family of Ned Byrd still grieving slain Wake deputy

After an emotional few weeks following the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ned Byrd, his family is still reeling from the sudden loss. “It's almost like I lost a son. You have to take time to decompress, take a breath, regroup, maybe trying to figure out what our family can do to keep the memory of our Ned alive,” Penny said.“It's almost like I lost a son. You have to take time to decompress, take a breath, regroup, maybe trying to figure out what our family can do to keep the memory of our Ned alive,” Penny said.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

