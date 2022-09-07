Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
fox17.com
Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
fox17.com
Joggers across Tennessee 'finish the run' in tribute to Eliza Fletcher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was an outpouring of support from several Mid-state running groups who set their alarms very early Friday to get up and run for Eliza Fletcher, the young woman who was kidnapped while on her morning run and killed in Memphis last week. At 4:30...
fox17.com
Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen FDNY firefighters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 12th Annual Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower downtown took place Sunday. The event is in honor of the firefighters that died 21 years ago at the Twin Towers on 9/11/01. The 343 participating firefighters are climbing 110 stories in teams (28 stories four times) in remembrance of the 343 FDNY firefighters that died.
fox17.com
Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
fox17.com
Wynonna Judd announces star-filled lineup for "The Judds: The Final Tour"
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wynonna Judd has announced a star-filled lineup of her famous friends stepping in to join her on The Judds: The Final Tour. Country music powerhouses Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill are all set to appear on select dates during the tour with very special guest Martina McBride performing in each of the 11 shows.
fox17.com
Man wearing yellow reflective vest robs W. Nashville bank
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Police are looking for a West Nashville bank robber. A man held up the Regions Bank Belle Meade branch at 4410 Ridgefield Way at 3 p.m. on Friday. Metro Nashville police say the robber is a Black man, appears to be in his 40s, and is about 6'. He had on a yellow reflective vest, hat and surgical mask.
fox17.com
Metro Police search for wigged robber that held up Tennessee bank
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for a wigged robber that held up a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday around 3 p.m. The suspected robber is approximately 5'6" tall and walks with a limp, according to Metro Police. He left the bank on foot southbound. Metro Nashville...
fox17.com
GALLERY: Gallatin firefighters remember, honor victims of 9/11 attacks
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gallatin Fire Department held a ceremony Friday honoring those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Alexander Funeral Home of Gallatin placed flags representing the 343 firefighters who lost their lives. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle...
fox17.com
Country Music drama Monarch premieres Sunday night on FOX 17
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--On Sunday (Sept. 11), FOX will unveil the first episode of the new Country Music drama Monarch. The series premiere will follow the FOX NFL doubleheader at 8pm, introducing the world to the Roman family. The star studded cast follows Susan Sarandon as Dottie Cantrell Roman, considered to be...
fox17.com
Clarksville water rescue turns to recovery
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue on the Red River in Clarksville is now a recovery. The Clarksville Police Department reported at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they were conducting a water rescue in Billy Dunlop Park, with the assistance of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS. The search was called off for the night for safety precautions and will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
fox17.com
'Fill up for Nick': Twice Daily Smyrna gas station sells more than 14,000 gallons of fuel
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna gas station had a fundraiser Thursday, "Fill up for Nick," which will cover funeral expenses for the gas station clerk who lost his life in a senseless attempted robbery. Nick Patterson, 34, of Smyrna, TN was working at the Shell gas station on...
fox17.com
'He will truly be missed at work': La Vergne Police K9 officer retires
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The La Vergne Police Department retires one of its K9 officer dogs Thursday. K9 officer Mike joined the police department in 2013 when he was around only three years old. Time flies and now the not so little fella is 12 years old and ready for a well-deserved retirement.
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department searches for individual responsible for business arson attack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) Arson Investigators need help identifying the individual responsible for setting fire to a Nashville business. The arson attack was made to "Blum North" business on Rev Drie Enoch Jones Boulevard on Aug. 31, according to NFD. Call the Arson Hotline at...
fox17.com
A Midstate family is grieving after losing their father to a hit-and-run pedestrian crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mark Lee Blair was crossing Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard in Madison when he was hit by a car the night of Saturday, Sept. 3. Mark's son says the fact that his dad was found on the side of the road is gut wrenching and he wants to fight for justice for his father.
fox17.com
Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted for Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is wanted and considered armed and dangerous by police after a woman was found shot to death in her apartment. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) say that an arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, for the September 1 murder of Trashai Siske, 28, who was found fatally shot in her Sealey Drive apartment.
fox17.com
Clarksville Police investigating after pedestrian hit by car
Clarksville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are on scene investigating after a CPD officer encountered a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The officer was driving north on Wilma Rudolph Blvd when they saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The officer found the driver of the vehicle had stopped after finding a man who was lying in the middle of the road. The man who was found in the road was unconscious but breathing and had wounds on the back of his head. CPD says that the man was life-flighted by helicopter to Nashville for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
fox17.com
One dead, two arrested for murder after South Nashville shootout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shootout at a business parking lot in South Nashville left one dead and two others are fighting for their lives. A woman is shot and killed and two men are critically-injured in the incident on the 500 block of Fesslers Lane at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to MNPD. The woman has not been identified at this time, the men are identified as 21-year-old Dillon Bird and 18-year-old Juan Davila-Hugarte.
fox17.com
Police investigate death of 19-year-old girl found dead in bed in Russellville, Kentucky
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Russellville Police Department in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her bedroom. The woman is identified as Ania Hardesty, according to police. Police responded to the incident on McArthur Street Wednesday. Russellville Police Department worked alongside Logan County...
fox17.com
Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' operating in Murfreesboro again
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Murfreesboro are warning the public of the "Felony Lane Gang" that appears to be operating again. Detectives say the group of thieves have been breaking into cars and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuables. The criminals have been using stolen IDs, credit and...
