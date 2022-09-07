Read full article on original website
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club
PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
WCJB
Marion County deputies arrest man for murdering toddler
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the death of a toddler whose spine was completely severed. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges while Engaged in aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they received reports from AdventHealth...
News4Jax.com
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua woman charged with stealing drugs at work
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Sheila Ann Symonds, 51, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance after allegedly stealing Adderall from a co-worker and a bottle of Xanax pills that was inadvertently left behind by a client at a High Springs veterinary practice.
WCJB
Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee. Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them. They say the...
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers cleared in Terrell Bradley arrest investigation, 2 others suspended
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two officers were suspended for comments they made after a Gainesville man arrested by a K9 unit lost his eye. Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that both officers are on paid suspension after what they did following the arrest. The internal investigation revealed they took pictures of the scene.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
WCJB
GPD releases body cam footage on K9 mauling investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials held a press conference showing video of the arrest of a suspect by a K9 unit which led to the suspect losing his eye. The police department released an edited version of the body camera video with police department video. The department...
WCJB
Not guilty plea entered in Grace Marketplace slaying suspect’s case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of playing a role in a killing outside of Grace Marketplace has pleaded not guilty. Gainesville police arrested 42-year-old Santonio Smith in August after witnesses say he and 55-year-old James Lawrence held down a man and beat him till he died. Officers say...
Independent Florida Alligator
Parents of Gainesville 3-year-old who shot and killed himself charged with manslaughter
Gainesville police arrested the parents of a 3-year-old who fatally shot himself with an unsecured gun Aug 24, charging them with negligent manslaughter and other charges. Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34, were charged with manslaughter, unsafe storage of a firearm and three counts of neglect Wednesday, court documents show. The neglect charges refer to two of their other young children who were present at the time of the shooting.
WCJB
Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
Independent Florida Alligator
Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit
A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Parents arrested in toddler gunshot death
The parents of a toddler who shot and killed himself were arrested on Wednesday. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), detectives interviewed the toddler’s parents – Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34 – and discovered Ferguson was a seven-time convicted felon in possession of two firearms that were left unsecured in the center console of a couch.
Independent Florida Alligator
‘I can’t see’: Gainesville Police Department releases graphic body camera footage in K-9 mauling incident of Black man
Editors Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. . Terrell Bradley could barely see — his right eye protruding from his socket — as Gainesville Police Department officers shouted for him to put his hands behind his back. The police K-9 who mauled him finally let go.
WCJB
Gainesville Police arrested woman accused of attacking a man, trying to set him on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Jacksonville woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a stick and tried to set him on fire. Gainesville Police Department officers say went the victim entered his home in Gainesville on Monday, Bridget King, 28, was waiting for him and holding a two-foot wooden stick.
WCJB
‘In Cross City, there’s nothing here for them to do’: Residents, family members react to shooting
Cross City, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends held a vigil for 35-year-old Brandon Godbolt, who lost his life over the weekend. The gathering was held at Dixie County High School Thursday night to pray for the victims family. The victims father, Kenneth Godbolt said “Get this violence and these...
WCJB
Alachua County man reported missing and endangered
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find a man reported missing and endangered. Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, was last seen in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. They say Cobb has medical issues and does not have his medication with him.
