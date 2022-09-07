ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WCJB

Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club

PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies arrest man for murdering toddler

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the death of a toddler whose spine was completely severed. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges while Engaged in aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they received reports from AdventHealth...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua woman charged with stealing drugs at work

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Sheila Ann Symonds, 51, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance after allegedly stealing Adderall from a co-worker and a bottle of Xanax pills that was inadvertently left behind by a client at a High Springs veterinary practice.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee. Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them. They say the...
CHIEFLAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Police
WCJB

GPD releases body cam footage on K9 mauling investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials held a press conference showing video of the arrest of a suspect by a K9 unit which led to the suspect losing his eye. The police department released an edited version of the body camera video with police department video. The department...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Parents of Gainesville 3-year-old who shot and killed himself charged with manslaughter

Gainesville police arrested the parents of a 3-year-old who fatally shot himself with an unsecured gun Aug 24, charging them with negligent manslaughter and other charges. Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34, were charged with manslaughter, unsafe storage of a firearm and three counts of neglect Wednesday, court documents show. The neglect charges refer to two of their other young children who were present at the time of the shooting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Independent Florida Alligator

Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit

A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Parents arrested in toddler gunshot death

The parents of a toddler who shot and killed himself were arrested on Wednesday. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), detectives interviewed the toddler’s parents – Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34 – and discovered Ferguson was a seven-time convicted felon in possession of two firearms that were left unsecured in the center console of a couch.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man reported missing and endangered

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find a man reported missing and endangered. Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, was last seen in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. They say Cobb has medical issues and does not have his medication with him.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy