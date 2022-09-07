Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.

