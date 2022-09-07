Read full article on original website
Chuck Royce to be honored for his years of historic restoration
Chuck Royce to be honored for his years of historic restoration at home and beyond. Next Wednesday evening Greenwich financier and preservationist Charles “Chuck” Royce will be honored by the Greenwich Historical Society at its annual meeting at the Riverside Yacht Club with the Society’s David Ogilvy Preservation Award for Royce’s dedication to the advancement of historic preservation and revitalization. The award will be presented by Society Honoree Trustee Peter Malkin, who will interview Royce in a “fire-side” chat about his remarkable preservations regionally and throughout the country.
International Coastal Cleanup Day set for Sept. 17
Greenwich Green & Clean along with community partners will be sponsoring an International Coastal Cleanup Day at Greenwich Point Park on Saturday, September 17, 10 am – 2 pm. This family-friendly event aims to establish good environmental habits. All non-biodegradable trash will be tallied and reported to Save the...
La Fe advances to East Coast Open semi finals
La Fe fires out 11-9 win against Audi to advance to East Coast Open semi finals. Last Sunday, La Fe, the firecracker Wellington, Florida-based high-goal 19-goal contingent racked up an 11-9 win against Audi, the formidable 20-goal Greenwich-based team, to qualify for the semi finals of the 2022 East Coast Open that is being held at the Greenwich Polo Club.
Column: Encouraging Reading
It’s hardly controversial to say that reading can be a great activity. Some people have always enjoyed reading, and we all have friends whose greatest pleasure is curling up with a book. Reading can open up new worlds for children and expose them to new ideas. And reading about what another character is experiencing can be a safe and comforting way for children to process the challenges and stresses in their own lives. Reading also gives children great background knowledge for those who prefer non-fiction, and can feed their passions if they love reading about sports or politics or another topic of interest.
