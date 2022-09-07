Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas
In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
Phys.org
Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered
How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of Labor Day sales — starting at $8
Labor Day weekend is the de-facto "end of summer", but that doesn't mean the fun is over, too! We still have this sweet long weekend to get in all the good stuff, and thanks to amazing Labor Day sales across the internet, that good stuff includes kicking back and shopping it up!
Phys.org
Why do we always need to wait for 'launch windows' to get a rocket to space?
Earlier this week, the Artemis I moon mission was scrubbed again; now we have to wait for a new launch window. Just 40 minutes before the Space Launch System rocket was set to take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 3, a leaking fuel line caused engineers to scrub the launch.
Phys.org
Sewage pollution: Why the UK water industry is broken
As a child swimming off the coast of south Devon in the 1960s, I believed the warm water passing through my legs was the Gulf Stream current. Now, as an adult, I realize it was actually raw sewage being discharged into the ocean. In those days, it was not unusual...
Nature.com
Long-range QKD without trusted nodes is not possible with current technology
A recently published patent (https://www.ipo.gov.uk/p-ipsum/Case/PublicationNumber/GB2590064) has claimed the development of a novel quantum key distribution protocol purporting to achieve long-range quantum security without trusted nodes and without use of quantum repeaters. Here we present a straightforward analysis of this claim, and reach the conclusion that it is largely unfounded. Introduction.
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
TDCX recognized for its enterprising spirit at the Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, clinched The Enterprise Award at The Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006321/en/ TDCX CEO and Founder, Mr Laurent Junique, receiving The Enterprise Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
Queen's coffin arrives at royal residence in Scottish capital, the first leg of her final journey
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital.
U.K.・
Grifols enters into agreement with Canadian Blood Services to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins for Canada
The country, with an increasing immunoglobulin (Ig) usage rate, currently imports about 85% of its Ig demand for patients in Canada who rely on this lifesaving plasma-protein therapy. Building on its investment in a large-scale fractionation facility in Montreal, Grifols will manufacture plasma sourced in Canada to provide finished product...
Nature.com
Prediction of daily mean and one-hour maximum PM concentrations and applications in Central Mexico using satellite-based machine-learning models
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Machine-learning algorithms are becoming popular techniques to predict ambient air PM2.5 concentrations at high spatial resolutions (1"‰Ã—"‰1"‰km) using satellite-based aerosol optical depth (AOD). Most machine-learning models have aimed to predict 24"‰h-averaged PM2.5 concentrations (mean PM2.5) in high-income regions. Over Mexico, none have been developed to predict subdaily peak levels, such as the maximum daily 1-h concentration (max PM2.5).
Top Tories may change – but the ideas stay the same
You argue that it would be churlish not to credit advances in diverse representation in the Tory cabinet (Editorial, 7 September). But is there any real advance if the views being espoused by its new members are still remarkably similar to the white men they have replaced, and in some cases actually denying the experience of other people of colour?
Phys.org
Ancient skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago
A skeleton discovered in a remote corner of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and proves amputation surgery was successfully carried out about 31,000 years ago, scientists said Wednesday. Previously, the earliest known amputation involved a 7,000-year-old skeleton found in France, and experts believed such operations only emerged in...
Phys.org
Why experts say lawns should become a thing of the past
Grass is under siege in the western United States. A new Las Vegas law requires homeowners to get rid of their lawns by 2027, and some cities in California are even paying residents to rip up their lawns and replace them with drought-friendly alternatives. The measures are intended to help save water, which has become increasingly scant in drought-stricken states like California.
Phys.org
Why go back to the Moon?
On September 12, 1962, then US president John F Kennedy informed the public of his plan to put a man on the Moon by the end of the decade. It was the height of the Cold War and America needed a big victory to demonstrate its space superiority after the Soviet Union had launched the first satellite and put the first man in orbit.
Ukraine's surprising comeback could be giving markets a boost
Ukrainian forces have made sweeping advances in September in their fight against Russia, easing some investor fears of a prolonged war-induced energy crisis in Europe.
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Climbed Today
Tesla wants to gain more control over a key part of its supply chain. Operating its own lithium refinery could reduce Tesla's electric vehicle production costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
