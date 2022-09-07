ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital assets and the future of finance

Perry World House and the Wharton School recently co-sponsored the first edition of this year’s series, “The World Today,” a weekly discussion that surveys some of the globe’s most pressing current events. Held on Sept. 6 virtually and at Perry World House, the hybrid discussion was moderated by Sarah Hammer, managing director of Wharton’s Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance, and Rostin Behnam, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
City's Soda Taxes Didn't Reduce Sugar Consumption

As taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages continue to pop up across the U.S. and abroad, public health experts laud their effect on lowering purchases of the calorie-heavy drinks and encouraging healthier habits. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests many soda taxes might actually not be making much of...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
‘The Sanctuary City’

This summer news cameras rolled as border-state governors bussed thousands of migrants north to the sanctuary cities of Washington, D.C., New York, and Chicago. Promises of work, food, and housing dominated the broadcasts, with ensuing questions about immigration and American responsibility. “Sanctuary cities have roared back in the news,” said...
Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?

Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBERS HELEN GYM AND KENDRA BROOKS ON THE UNIVERSITY CITY TOWNHOMES

PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large) and Kendra Brooks (At-Large) released the following statement:. “Housing stability, accessibility, and affordability are among the most fundamental of human rights and the bedrock of a healthy community. It shapes public wellness, community safety, financial stability, and school performance — and it’s why together, we have worked alongside Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) to transform our city’s housing landscape and restore equal voice and power back to Black and low-income residents who have borne the brunt of an unjust, broken system. This is why we stand in solidarity with the 67 families who call the University City Townhomes home and support their efforts to keep their communities whole.
Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise

Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
Health Services
Setting Returning Women Up for Success

“You can imagine prison, but you can’t really understand it and truly empathize with it until you’ve experienced it,” says Rasheeda Bagwell, of the Women’s Reentry Program. The Women’s Reentry Program is an initiative of the Mural Arts Philadelphia, whose over 4,000 citywide public murals represent...
Yet another reason why African Americans can be pulled over by police

IF YOU HAVE A LICENSE PLATE FRAME THAT COVERS ANY WORDING OF THE PA REGISTRATION PLATE, YOU COULD BE PULLED OVER BY POLICE, THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER HAS LEARNED. Superior Court panel rules all parts of license plate must be completely visible. Police officers in Pennsylvania could be justified in...
Hundreds of jobs available at Bucks County Fall Job Fair

Job seekers can meet and interact with hiring managers in person during the Bucks County Fall Job Fair Sept. 13, at Neshaminy Mall. Hosted by RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, the career fair features a wide array of positions in various industries, including health care, customer service, financial services, manufacturing, and more.
