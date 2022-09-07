Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Medical Report: Higher risk of dementia in seniors tied to too much sleep
While a good night’s sleep is necessary for good health, too much sleep could present problems. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
upenn.edu
Digital assets and the future of finance
Perry World House and the Wharton School recently co-sponsored the first edition of this year’s series, “The World Today,” a weekly discussion that surveys some of the globe’s most pressing current events. Held on Sept. 6 virtually and at Perry World House, the hybrid discussion was moderated by Sarah Hammer, managing director of Wharton’s Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance, and Rostin Behnam, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
fox29.com
New Philadelphia 911 dispatchers graduated; department still needs more workers
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department graduated 32 new 911 dispatchers Friday, easing its shortage in the vital position, but the department needs still more workers. On a wall in the dispatch room, the number of calls waiting are tallied and the waiting time is counted. Police leaders say...
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
foodmanufacturing.com
City's Soda Taxes Didn't Reduce Sugar Consumption
As taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages continue to pop up across the U.S. and abroad, public health experts laud their effect on lowering purchases of the calorie-heavy drinks and encouraging healthier habits. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests many soda taxes might actually not be making much of...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
upenn.edu
‘The Sanctuary City’
This summer news cameras rolled as border-state governors bussed thousands of migrants north to the sanctuary cities of Washington, D.C., New York, and Chicago. Promises of work, food, and housing dominated the broadcasts, with ensuing questions about immigration and American responsibility. “Sanctuary cities have roared back in the news,” said...
UC Townhomes residents present plan to purchase complex, demand more affordable housing
"How am I going to continue my path without a household or roof over my head," asked UC Townhomes resident Krystal Young.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?
Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
phlcouncil.com
STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBERS HELEN GYM AND KENDRA BROOKS ON THE UNIVERSITY CITY TOWNHOMES
PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large) and Kendra Brooks (At-Large) released the following statement:. “Housing stability, accessibility, and affordability are among the most fundamental of human rights and the bedrock of a healthy community. It shapes public wellness, community safety, financial stability, and school performance — and it’s why together, we have worked alongside Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) to transform our city’s housing landscape and restore equal voice and power back to Black and low-income residents who have borne the brunt of an unjust, broken system. This is why we stand in solidarity with the 67 families who call the University City Townhomes home and support their efforts to keep their communities whole.
Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise
Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
Amazon Fresh Opens Suburban Philadelphia Store: Here's How It Works
Pennsylvania's second Amazon Fresh store has opened its doors in Broomall, but it's the first in the state to offer no checkout lines. The 40,000 square foot store at 2924 Springfield Rd. opened Thursday, Sept. 8, aiming to offer residents low-priced goods and a convenient shopping experience. Amazon's "Just Walk...
Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance Updates Relief Program for New and Longtime Applicants
BERA updated its financial relief program in hopes of assisting more Bucks County residents.Image via iStock. The Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program (BERA) has updated their financial relief programs for local residents. Emily Rizzo wrote about the important updates for WHYY.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Setting Returning Women Up for Success
“You can imagine prison, but you can’t really understand it and truly empathize with it until you’ve experienced it,” says Rasheeda Bagwell, of the Women’s Reentry Program. The Women’s Reentry Program is an initiative of the Mural Arts Philadelphia, whose over 4,000 citywide public murals represent...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yet another reason why African Americans can be pulled over by police
IF YOU HAVE A LICENSE PLATE FRAME THAT COVERS ANY WORDING OF THE PA REGISTRATION PLATE, YOU COULD BE PULLED OVER BY POLICE, THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER HAS LEARNED. Superior Court panel rules all parts of license plate must be completely visible. Police officers in Pennsylvania could be justified in...
thedp.com
Penn Middle East Center loses all federal funding, a 'devastating' blow to its future
The Penn Middle East Center has lost its federal Title VI funding due to insufficient institutional support from the University, threatening the future of Middle Eastern studies on campus. In August, the United States Department of Education denied the MEC’s application for grant money, which it had consistently received every...
buckscountyherald.com
Hundreds of jobs available at Bucks County Fall Job Fair
Job seekers can meet and interact with hiring managers in person during the Bucks County Fall Job Fair Sept. 13, at Neshaminy Mall. Hosted by RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, the career fair features a wide array of positions in various industries, including health care, customer service, financial services, manufacturing, and more.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
billypenn.com
Still trying to fill hundreds of open positions, the Free Library has managed to expand service at over a dozen branches
Two months after it received a $15.7-million budget increase, the Free Library of Philadelphia says its massive effort to staff up and keep branches consistently open five days a week is underway. But it’s still many months — and 300+ open jobs — away from being realized.
