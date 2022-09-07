Sioux City I-29 reopens after crash leads to congested traffic
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa 511 has reopened the interstate after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy highway in Sioux City caused traffic to slow down.
According to Iowa 511 , a collision prompted a response from multiple emergency responders and the roadway has reopened after being blocked.Officials: 1 dead after Tuesday crash on Highway 20
The website states there are no more delays for drivers if they are traveling south on I-29, and the road is listed as reopened.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0