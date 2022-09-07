Sioux City I-29 reopens after crash leads to congested traffic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa 511 has reopened the interstate after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy highway in Sioux City caused traffic to slow down.

According to Iowa 511 , a collision prompted a response from multiple emergency responders and the roadway has reopened after being blocked.

The website states there are no more delays for drivers if they are traveling south on I-29, and the road is listed as reopened.

