Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson Scored First Career TD
The first of what hopefully will be many.
Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis carted off field
Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the field on a cart after a first-quarter injury to his left
Coaches Poll Top 25: USC moves up to No. 8 in latest college football rankings
USC football is on the move. The Trojans, coming off a 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday, jumped to No. 8 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll released on Sunday morning. The Trojans were ranked No. 12 in last week's poll. The other Pac-12 teams ranked are Utah at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 24. ...
Comments / 0