Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. History
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and more
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and more
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023
How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
Safety-related shutoffs are over and power is coming back, PGE and Pacific Power say
PORTLAND, Ore. — After shutting off power for tens of thousands of customers on Friday due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Saturday that they were turning the lights back on. A Pacific Power spokesman said power had...
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
KGW
Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire is polluting air across western Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Portland air is rated ”moderate,” but air in Oakridge, near the big wildfire, is rated “hazardous.” Here’s how yo.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
What led PGE and Pacific Power to cut power to thousands of customers in Oregon?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power companies are on high alert heading into the weekend as strong winds and hot, dry weather create extreme wildfire danger across western Oregon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power cut off electricity to as many as 40,000 customers on Friday to lower the risk of their power lines sparking a fire.
'It's making it better for us': Pacific Power shutoffs to impact up to 12,700 customers
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — In an effort to prevent wildfires, Pacific Power shut off power to a handful of areas across the state due to strong easterly winds, low humidity and hot weather. As of Friday evening, these "public safety power shutoffs" impacted more than 10,000 utility customers around...
Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County at 107 acres with potential for growth, according to officials
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — The Kalama Fire has grown to about 107 acres in size as of Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
Oregon Wildfire Map, Update as PG&E Outage Fears Rise Over Huge Infernos
More than 40,000 households are expected to lose power across Oregon on Friday.
PGE's public safety power shutoffs cut power to thousands in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The wind began to pick up in the hills of Northwest Portland early Friday afternoon. It explained Portland General Electric's decision to conduct public safety power shutoffs across the area. "It's extremely frustrating," Eric Reddy said. Reddy is a server at the popular Skyline Restaurant. It...
Power shutoffs underway in Portland area amid fire risk
Power shutoffs underway in Portland area amid fire risk

PORTLAND, Ore. — The wind began to pick up in the hills of Northwest Portland early Friday afternoon. It explained Portland General Electric's decision to conduct public safety power shutoffs across the area. "It's extremely frustrating," Eric Reddy said. Reddy is a server at the popular Skyline Restaurant. It...
Record numbers in Hood River County search and rescue calls
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Perched at 6,000 feet, Cloud Cap Inn sits at the foot of Mount Hood’s north side. The historic building was once property of the U.S. Forest Service but now it is home to the Hood River Crag Rats. The all-volunteer organization is funded strictly...
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
yaktrinews.com
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
Planned power outages: How to check if your neighborhood will have one
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple utility companies around Oregon started public safety power shutoffs Friday morning for people living in high-risk areas where hot temperatures, low humidity and strong east winds are creating conditions for extreme fire danger. Shutoffs are scheduled through at least Saturday. People may wonder if their...
Thousands affected by Portland power outage
A power outage has affected thousands of Portland General Electric customers in Multnomah County.
kptv.com
‘Cost us money to not lose money’: West Hills restaurant deals with safety power shut off
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local restaurant in the Portland West Hills was scrambling Friday to preserve their stock of food during the power safety shut off. Skyline Restaurant on Northwest Skyline Boulevard was without power a day after they received their weekly food delivery, said restaurant server Eric Reddy.
Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
