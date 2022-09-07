ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Power shutoffs underway in Portland area amid fire risk

PORTLAND, Ore. — The wind began to pick up in the hills of Northwest Portland early Friday afternoon. It explained Portland General Electric's decision to conduct public safety power shutoffs across the area. "It's extremely frustrating," Eric Reddy said. Reddy is a server at the popular Skyline Restaurant. It...
PORTLAND, OR
yaktrinews.com

Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
RICHLAND, WA
KGW

Planned power outages: How to check if your neighborhood will have one

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple utility companies around Oregon started public safety power shutoffs Friday morning for people living in high-risk areas where hot temperatures, low humidity and strong east winds are creating conditions for extreme fire danger. Shutoffs are scheduled through at least Saturday. People may wonder if their...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
