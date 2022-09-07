ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

wnky.com

UPDATE: WCSO identifies victim in homicide investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in what they now say is a homicide investigation. The WCSO stated they are actively working a homicide of Daquanna Bowden, 30. Daquanna was found in her father’s Payton Landing apartment located at 6099 Scottsville Road, according to authorities.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man served with warrant for shooting incident

An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant In Connection To A Shooting

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for wanton endangerment on Lewis Street In Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say on August 31st 44-year-old Carlos Crenshaw was arrested in connection to an incident where he pointed a gun at a man and fired shots at a residence. Police reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning. Just before noon on Sept. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery that had occurred on Sandalwood Drive off of Mt. Olivet Road. Police described the three suspects...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

Police have released more information about a man that was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Deonta White for an EPO violation on East 19th Street...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested

Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County

Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck

A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Couple Charged With Murder Arraigned

An Oak Grove couple charged with the murder of the person they were supposed to be caring for made their first appearance in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday. 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison were arraigned on charges of murder, first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult by a person over $300, and eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
OAK GROVE, KY

