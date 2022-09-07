Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
wnky.com
UPDATE: WCSO identifies victim in homicide investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in what they now say is a homicide investigation. The WCSO stated they are actively working a homicide of Daquanna Bowden, 30. Daquanna was found in her father’s Payton Landing apartment located at 6099 Scottsville Road, according to authorities.
whopam.com
Man served with warrant for shooting incident
An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
wevv.com
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
Man arrested for attempted murder after fleeing into bean field
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force made an arrest Sunday morning at 8 a.m. after spotting a man with outstanding warrants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant In Connection To A Shooting
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for wanton endangerment on Lewis Street In Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say on August 31st 44-year-old Carlos Crenshaw was arrested in connection to an incident where he pointed a gun at a man and fired shots at a residence. Police reportedly...
WBKO
WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning. Just before noon on Sept. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery that had occurred on Sandalwood Drive off of Mt. Olivet Road. Police described the three suspects...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Police have released more information about a man that was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Deonta White for an EPO violation on East 19th Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Menace to society”: Police attempt to locate Hopkins County man allegedly involved in theft
(WEHT) - Authorities in Hopkins and Webster counties are attempting to locate a man wanted out of Hopkins County in regards to his alleged involvement in a theft at a cabin off of Barn Hill Road.
whopam.com
Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested
Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
westkentuckystar.com
Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County
Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
3 arrested after traffic stops lead to seizure of illegal drugs in Stewart County
The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to remain diligent on traffic stops after three stops made this week led to the seizure of illegal drugs.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
wkdzradio.com
$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
fox17.com
Two arrested after leading deputies on high speed car chase in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office pursued a fleeing vehicle Monday morning after observing several traffic infractions and arrested two adults with evading arrest and multiple drug and traffic charges. According to an arrest citation, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Couple Charged With Murder Arraigned
An Oak Grove couple charged with the murder of the person they were supposed to be caring for made their first appearance in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday. 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison were arraigned on charges of murder, first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult by a person over $300, and eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
Comments / 0