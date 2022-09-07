ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."

Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Chris Mullin
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Yolanda Griffith
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Tim Hardaway
Person
Mitch Richmond
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#The Charlotte Hornets#Andscape Com
Yardbarker

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."

In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves

Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
WWE
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers teammates Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma have eye-popping reunion in New York

It has been over four years since Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair have clearly kept close ties, though, and they recently made an appearance together in the high-fashion streets of New York City. Here’s a look at Clarkson and Kuzma looking absolutely fresh (or I guess […] The post Ex-Lakers teammates Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma have eye-popping reunion in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

Magic rising star Franz Wagner gets bad news amid wild EuroBasket run with Germany

Orlando Magic youngster Franz Wagner suffered an injury during Germany’s EuroBasket game against Montenegro on Saturday, and things aren’t looking good for him. According to Germany head coach Gordon Herbert, as reported by Khobi Price of Orlando Sentinel, Wagner sustained an ankle injury during the third quarter of the game after he landed on a defender’s foot following a 3-point shot. Unfortunately, Coach Herbert admitted that the injury is “pretty bad.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenges Jordan Poole with ‘next step’ to superstardom

Jordan Poole was quite a revelation for the Golden State Warriors last season. There’s no denying that the 23-year-old was integral to the Dubs’ title run and that he’s going to be a key member of this squad this coming season and beyond. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that Poole has it in him […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenges Jordan Poole with ‘next step’ to superstardom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic shatters 30-year-old EuroBasket record, leads Slovenia to elimination win vs. Belgium

After a strong showing in the group phase of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 tournament, Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team took care of business in the first round of the bracket stage on Saturday. The Dallas Mavericks superstar was all business as he led his team to a massive elimination win over Belgium to advance to the quarter-finals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy