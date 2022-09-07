Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old Lamar King in reference to an aggravated assault that happened on Saturday, September 10th. The incident happened on the 1100 block of Roselle Street, and while details are limited on the incident itself, King should be...
Woman arrested after allegedly striking victim with back of handgun in Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly striking someone with the back of a handgun. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Shalexis Olivia Ceaser, 25, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment. According to the incident report, the victim says she had gotten into a […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on DA’s conflict of interest in deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local court cases locked in limbo for years are finally starting to move their way through the court system again and we’re not talking about the ones held up because of COVID. These are cases the Augusta District Attorney wanted someone else to handle. Friday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
T.W. Josey teacher charged after investigators found drugs, weapons in home
A T.W. Josey High School environmental science teacher has been arrested after a search warrant of his home uncovered drugs being manufactured for sale including marijuana, cocaine, and hallucinogenic mushrooms; as well as various weapons and accessories, including a silencer.
RCSO still searching for missing teenage girl, missing since July 25th
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing teenage girl. According to authorities, Alexis Debruhl, 16, was last seen on July 25th, 2022 at 8 A.M. walking away from her residence on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road. Authorities say Alexis has brown hair and blue eyes, […]
Aiken County teacher arrested for forgery after submitting altered drug test
More details have emerged as to what led police to arrest an Aiken County teacher last week. A teacher Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School was arrested for forgery charges out of Richmond County. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was taken into custody by Aiken County authorities on Sept....
wfxg.com
Burke County deputy gives tips for self-defense
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - How do you protect yourself when danger is around the corner?. Recent assaults such as the one involving a jogger in Memphis remind us how important it is to be aware of our surroundings and to always be prepared. It's important to learn the different ways in which one can be safe in any unforeseen situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors react following murder of McDuffie County woman
Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about a deadly murder in a home along Augusta Road on Wednesday.
Unknown White man still wanted for aggravated assault incident on Broad Street
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County is still looking for an unknown white man wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened May 1st, 2021 at 533 Broad Street. Authorities say the wanted man is 6’5″ and weighs approximately 300 pounds, and he has a dark color beard with a slight graying in […]
WRDW-TV
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
wgac.com
Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody
A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CCSO searching for runaway teenager last seen on Washington Road in Evans
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teenager. According to authorities, Dylan Biggers, 17, was lasted seen at 4305 Washington Road in Evans on September 6th, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. Authorities say that Biggers has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall […]
Shoot-out at local store injures by-stander
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.
wfxg.com
Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
wfxg.com
Man in critical condition following shooting on Murphy Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found on the ground in front of an Augusta apartment complex. The victim was found outside an apartment on the 1900 block of Murphy Road at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officials say he had been shot at least one time.
wfxg.com
School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates
(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
Warrenville man charged with kidnapping and assault of real estate agent
A Warrenville man is facing kidnapping and assault charges related to a Sept. 1 incident. Brailan Dashun Glover, 24, of Warrenville, was arrested and charged Sept. 4 with kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to jail records. On Sept. 1, police responded to the 8000 block of Kiwi Court where the...
wgac.com
Columbia County School – “The Brawl In The Hall” Video
Unfortunately… the CCBOE has not completed the “paperwork” on the arrests and charges that occurred as a result of “The Brawl in the Hall” that occurred at a Columbia County school earlier this week. As soon as we know the specifics we will share them.
Comments / 0