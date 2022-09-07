ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
wfxg.com

Burke County deputy gives tips for self-defense

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - How do you protect yourself when danger is around the corner?. Recent assaults such as the one involving a jogger in Memphis remind us how important it is to be aware of our surroundings and to always be prepared. It's important to learn the different ways in which one can be safe in any unforeseen situation.
WRDW-TV

1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
wgac.com

Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody

A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
WJBF

CCSO searching for runaway teenager last seen on Washington Road in Evans

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teenager. According to authorities, Dylan Biggers, 17, was lasted seen at 4305 Washington Road in Evans on September 6th, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. Authorities say that Biggers has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall […]
wfxg.com

Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
WRDW-TV

Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
wfxg.com

Man in critical condition following shooting on Murphy Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found on the ground in front of an Augusta apartment complex. The victim was found outside an apartment on the 1900 block of Murphy Road at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officials say he had been shot at least one time.
wfxg.com

School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates

(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
