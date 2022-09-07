ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorr Township, MI

Drug charge for driver who jumped US-131 overpass

By Rachel Van Gilder
 4 days ago

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man whose car went airborne, soared over an overpass along US-131 and crashed on the other side has been formally charged.

Chandler Cockerham was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with any presence of drugs.

Video shows car ‘flying over bridge,’ crashing along US-131

The charges stem from a Jan. 13 crash along US-131 near Dorr. Video captured by a camera at a nearby business shows Cockerham’s car vault over the 142nd Avenue overpass. It hit a road sign but not any other vehicles. Cockerham sustained a cut to his head but was not seriously injured.

In the following days, Cockerham told Target 8 he fell asleep behind the wheel. He admitted he had been drinking beforehand, saying he had two mixed drinks and a six pack of beer and then slept for four hours.

Court documents filed in May, when the charge against Cockerham was approved , showed he had cocaine in his system when the crash happened.

He is scheduled to be in court for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 22.

