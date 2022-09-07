Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Visitors enjoy animals at state fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first day of the New Mexico State Fair kicked off on Thursday. Visitors were able to enjoy animals at the petting zoo.
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
New Mexico Jewish community seeks to buy back state’s first synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1884, Las Vegas, New Mexico became home to the first Jewish synagogue in the state. At the time, funds for the building were sourced by donations from the community, over half of which came from nonmembers. Now in 2022, funds are again being raised for the building which once housed […]
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
New Mexico hopes to get over 300 new police officers across the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state fund is giving hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to police departments across New Mexico with the intent of helping hire new cops. The funds are expected to pay for as many as 317 new police officers. Earlier this year, legislators and state leaders recognized a statewide shortage […]
Most Hispanic US state weighs language programs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
Miss New Mexico competing in ‘Miss USA’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She will be representing the Land of Enchantment but on a big stage. Suzanne Perez, now known as ‘Miss New Mexico USA‘ just won a recent title and will now be competing to become the winner of Miss USA. She explains how she is very excited about her next competition. Miss New […]
Concerns raised over homeless, trash around New Mexico State Fairgrounds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the New Mexico State Fair hours away, and thousands of visitors expected, some are wondering if the Central corridor near the fairgrounds will give the city a bad look. “Anybody from New Mexico that comes to Albuquerque that comes to the state fair knows that it’s crime-ridden that we have homeless […]
Stormy weekend in store for New Mexico
Storms will increase through the weekend across New Mexico with heavy rain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday. Upper level moisture continues to stream into northern New Mexico today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. A few storms also developed in west-central New Mexico. Tonight, a cold front will be pushing south down towards the I-40 corridor. This will keep storms going across parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.
Why is the day New Mexico became a territory so important for national history?
172 years ago today, New Mexico became a U.S. territory. The New Mexico Territory was part of the biggest congressional deal in American history and understanding that deal and how it relates to the present day. TV host and best-selling author, and historian Raffi Andonian talked more about the context of this historical anniversary.
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad
*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
Silver Alert issued for Las Cruces woman
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 575-525-1911 or 911.
Homeless prevention programs from Youth Development, Inc.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working to keep youth off New Mexico streets. This is what Youth Development, Inc. (YDI) strives to do and they have been nationally recognized for its youth and family services. They have three programs specifically targeted for young adults to ensure they stay on the right path. The YDI Amistad Crisis Shelter […]
New Mexico officials still searching for tiger after gun, drug bust
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) said, often, illegally-owned exotic animals are discovered living in poor conditions.
Why is the Rio Grande running dry?
The clear snow-fed stream of the Rio Grande begins its journey toward the Gulf of Mexico, high in the Rocky Mountains. The snow melt from the San Juan Mountains of Colorado and northwestern Mexico feeds into the Rio Grande.
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
New Mexico State Fair 2022: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there's going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit
