Greece, NY

School employee facing charges after displaying gun in Odyssey Academy parking lot

By Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece Central School District employee was fired Wednesday after producing a weapon during an altercation on school grounds, the district announced in a statement.

At around 7:45 a.m., police say two adults who had been “in a dispute” driving on Mt. Read Boulevard pulled their separate cars into the parking lot of Odyssey Academy, located on Maiden Lane.

According to Greece Police Department (GPD) officials, Rochester resident Olga M. Martinez pulled out a firearm during the incident.

She then walked into the school, leaving the firearm in a glove box in her car, GPD officials said.

The school was put into lockdown while the situation was investigated by both district safety officers and GPD.

Martinez was located in the school’s kitchen area, and was detained without incident. District officials say her employment has been terminated.

She has been charged with the felonies criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, and criminal possession of a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in a sensitive location, as well as the misdemeanor menacing in the second degree.

She did have a valid NYS pistol permit at the time of arrest.

“This is not the news we want to be sharing on the first day of school but we hope you can take some solace in the fact that our security system worked,” GCSD said in their initial statement. “Students and staff were never in any danger and the school day has continued uninterrupted.”

Sammy Burgos
3d ago

fake news ....wrong information who ever call the police first that the victim ....oh wao I don't see the information what really happen what the other person do ...no body see that

