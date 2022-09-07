ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Woman shot at least 5 times during argument outside NE Harris Co. apartments, deputies say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaKbU_0hlc57Up00

A woman was shot several times after an argument in a parking lot in northeast Harris County early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. outside the Haverstock Hills Apartments on Aldine Bender Road, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman with at least five gunshot wounds, investigators said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said the motive of the shooting is unclear, though they think the woman got into some sort of argument with the gunman.

Investigators did not have a description of the suspect.

Comments / 13

skubi
4d ago

This apartment complex is such an eyesore. so bad, harris county annexed a station in this very complex. This place is like cancer, the crime rate can't be contained. In my opinion, the best thing to do is to shut it down.

Reply(1)
10
ray wilt
4d ago

This Amityville That's what we used to call it back in the day. It is built on a old cemetery The spirits be roaming day and night 🌙 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣

Reply(4)
4
