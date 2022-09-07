Division rivals clash this Sunday as the Packers take on the Vikings from U.S Bank stadium in Minneapolis Minnesota. These teams are very familiar with each other and are loaded with talent. Minnesota is lead by quarter back Kirk Cousins and star wideout Justin Jefferson. The Vikings also have a tremendous running back in Dalvin Cook who surely is set for a big season. One concern with the Vikings for me is their lackluster defense. Green Bay is setup for a Super Bowl run this season. One of the best defenses in the NFL combined with Aaron Rodgers is a dangerous combination. The Packers are loaded with two amazing running backs, each of which are unique in their own way. This will be a tough task for the Vikings defense.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO