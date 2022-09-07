Read full article on original website
Texans honor Uvalde shooting victims, host HS team Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans used their opener Sunday against Indianapolis to honor and remember the victims of the Uvalde Elementary school shooting. The Texans hosted the Uvalde high school football team and wore “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May. The team joined with grocery store chain H-E-B to pay for the team to travel the 280 miles from Uvalde and watch the game from a suite. It’s part of the team’s continuing support for the community after donating $400,000 to the Robb Elementary School memorial fund soon after the shooting. Senior linebacker Justyn Rendon said it was the first time most of his teammates had ever attended an NFL game.
Nebraska fires former Oregon OC Scott Frost after horrendous start
Sometimes you can’t come home again. After an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern at home, Nebraska informed head coach and former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator Scott Frost that his services will no longer be required. This was to be expected after the Cornhuskers dropped the opener to Northwestern after some questionable coaching decisions and then the Cornhuskers had to surge in the second half to defeat North Dakota. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was a 45-42 loss to the Eagles last night in Lincoln. Frost’s five-year tenure ended with a 16-31 mark. His career has been a rollercoaster to say the...
