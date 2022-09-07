ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

WATCH: Mass. Remembers Victims of 9/11 at State House Ceremony

It’s been 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks and there are a slate of events scheduled Sunday to remember it at the Massachusetts State House. The day of reflection started with a flag raising and name reading ceremony in Ashburton Park with Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, among others in attendance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Tasty Burger in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Moving to a New Location

The original location of a local group of burger spots is moving, but it won't be moving very far. According to a message sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Tasty Burger in the Fenway section of Boston is planning to move, with a Boston Business Journal article saying that the dining spot will leave its space at 1301 Boylston Street before the end of the year and immediately reopen around the corner at 86 Van Ness Street in the mixed-use development that is home to Eventide and Blackbird Doughnuts. The original Tasty Burger first opened in a former gas station space back in 2010 and now has locations in Downtown Crossing, the Back Bay, the North Station area, and Cambridge's Harvard Square, and an outlet in the Central Square section of Cambridge could be coming as well.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘Make Way for Ducklings' Makes Way for So Much More

"Make Way for Ducklings" is one of New England’s most iconic childhood books and pieces of public art. The woman who sculpted those bronze members of the Mallard family, based on the Robert McCloskey classic, is still creating art. And she’s doing so with a renewed sense of purpose, as she approaches her 94th birthday later this September.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Hazy Skies and Impressive Sunsets Expected Over New England This Weekend

Wildfires out west keep burning and the smoke is traveling across the northern country, winding up in New England this weekend. Millions of Americans will see hazy skies Friday afternoon by the smoke traveling from one coast to the other. Most of the northern states, stretching from Idaho and up to The Great Lakes, have seen the milk-hazy skies taking over since Thursday, and now it's New England's turn.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Orange Line Work Two-Thirds Complete, MBTA GM Says

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Friday that the ongoing Orange Line project is now two-thirds complete and on schedule to reopen on Sept. 19. "We are on day 21 of our 30-day surge of the Orange Line," he said. "We have less than 10 days to go. We are making good progress, and again, we are confident we will be reopening on the morning of Monday the 19th."
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New Threat Brings Police to Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital received another phoned-in threat Friday, Boston police confirmed . Multiple units responded to the hospital on Longwood Avenue at 11:39 a.m., police said. and more details were not immediately available. The hospital had not addressed the threat by the end of the day Friday. This is the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

A Backstage Tour of the New MGM Music Hall at Fenway

The brand new MGM Music Hall at Fenway is finally open and is already a huge hit, so far bringing in artists such as Chris Stapleton and James Taylor. Up this weekend: Bruno Mars. While the big-time acts make headlines, the venue is a star in and of itself. The...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
REVERE, MA
NECN

Flames Shoot Through Roof in Everett

Firefighters battled a house fire Friday night in Everett, Massachusetts. The blaze broke out at a two-story building on Pearl Street. Flames were coming up from the roof. A resident told NBC10 Boston he was inside taking a shower when his 5-year-old child alerted him that someone was outside, yelling for them to get out.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police

Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
NECN

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Man Accused of Attacking Woman, Biting Child on Hand

An East Boston man is accused of attacking a woman and biting a child, prosecutors said Thursday. Anthony Scarcella, 32, was charged in Chelsea District Court Thursday with assault, assault and battery and assault and battery on a child causing injury, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Prosecutors...
REVERE, MA
NECN

Fatal Crash in Boxboro Under Investigation

State police are investigating the death of a man in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro, Massachusetts Friday afternoon. According to police, a car driven by 60-year-old Steven Michaud, of Tewksbury, veered off the road on the northbound side of 495 and into trees in the median. Authorities...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
NECN

FBI Involved in Investigation Into Conditions at Rowley Dog Kennel

An investigation into conditions at a Rowley, Massachusetts, dog kennel prompted by a small herd of wandering goats continues, with help from the FBI. The investigation started when a small herd of goats escaped from their enclosure on Aug. 27 and wandered along Route 1. This led Rowley police to their home, The Hydrant Regency dog kennel on Newburyport Turnpike, which had dozens of animals being held in what investigators described as unsanitary and unsafe conditions.
ROWLEY, MA
NECN

Firefighters Make Furry Rescue At Blaze in Everett

In addition to safely clearing human residents out of a burning apartment building, firefighters in Everett made a furry rescue late Friday. Firefighters successfully rescued a group of cats from the blaze on Pearl Street in Everett, who reciprocated by purring in the arms of their rescuers upon treatment. The...
EVERETT, MA

