ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Expanding telehealth in rural South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s an emergency, treatment for a chronic illness or a general health checkup, access to healthcare is extremely important. While a trip to the doctor is fairly easy in bigger cities, fewer resources and long travel distances can create a major challenge for people living in smaller, rural communities.
HEALTH SERVICES
KELOLAND TV

Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
REAL ESTATE
mitchellnow.com

Governor Kristi Noem – Celebrating hard work

The beginning of September brings us to Labor Day weekend and the start of Workforce Development Month across the country. While America celebrates a national holiday, South Dakota has even more to celebrate. Our state has shown the rest of the country what hard work can do for an economy. In South Dakota, we have less than 700 people on unemployment, because we stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t shut down a single business. When the President offered elevated unemployment benefits, we were the only state that said, “No, thank you.” There are often unknowns when making decisions as Governor, but I knew that South Dakotans wanted to work – so it comes as no surprise to me that we are one of the hardest working states in America.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Minnehaha#Pcr
KELOLAND TV

Where and why has Noem flown out of state?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s GAB documents; the debate over marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. Hundreds of pages of confidential documents in an ethics investigation into Governor Kristi Noem are now public. South Dakota voters will decide in this fall’s election...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KELOLAND TV

READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
TRAVEL
dakotanewsnow.com

Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota

Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff for the Queen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flags in South Dakota are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of internment in honor of former Queen Elizabeth II. Governor Kristi Noem announced the flag advisory Friday afternoon. “Her Majesty saw so many triumphs and tragedies in her 96...
POLITICS
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vargo recuses himself from state plane complaint

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota state’s attorney has agreed to oversee the investigation in to Governor Kristi Noem’s possible misuse of state airplanes. The Government Accountability Board referred Complaint No. 2021-04 to the Office of Attorney General in August. The complaint alleges Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy