KELOLAND TV
Expanding telehealth in rural South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s an emergency, treatment for a chronic illness or a general health checkup, access to healthcare is extremely important. While a trip to the doctor is fairly easy in bigger cities, fewer resources and long travel distances can create a major challenge for people living in smaller, rural communities.
Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
KELOLAND TV
Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
South Dakota school groups meet over proposed social studies standards
South Dakota educators have had some time to look over a 120-page report outlining new social studies standards in public schools.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Celebrating hard work
The beginning of September brings us to Labor Day weekend and the start of Workforce Development Month across the country. While America celebrates a national holiday, South Dakota has even more to celebrate. Our state has shown the rest of the country what hard work can do for an economy. In South Dakota, we have less than 700 people on unemployment, because we stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t shut down a single business. When the President offered elevated unemployment benefits, we were the only state that said, “No, thank you.” There are often unknowns when making decisions as Governor, but I knew that South Dakotans wanted to work – so it comes as no surprise to me that we are one of the hardest working states in America.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Local veteran among those going to Washington D.C.
One Siouxland veteran learned he will be on the Midwest Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Friday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Where and why has Noem flown out of state?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
KELOLAND TV
Noem’s GAB documents; the debate over marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. Hundreds of pages of confidential documents in an ethics investigation into Governor Kristi Noem are now public. South Dakota voters will decide in this fall’s election...
KELOLAND TV
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota
Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff for the Queen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flags in South Dakota are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of internment in honor of former Queen Elizabeth II. Governor Kristi Noem announced the flag advisory Friday afternoon. “Her Majesty saw so many triumphs and tragedies in her 96...
farmforum.net
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks confirms mussels discovered in Blue Dog Lake
Zebra mussels have been discovered in yet another South Dakota Lake, this time in Day County. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake in Day County. "Two adult zebra mussels were found by a local family on...
KELOLAND TV
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Vargo recuses himself from state plane complaint
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota state’s attorney has agreed to oversee the investigation in to Governor Kristi Noem’s possible misuse of state airplanes. The Government Accountability Board referred Complaint No. 2021-04 to the Office of Attorney General in August. The complaint alleges Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events.
