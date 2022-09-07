ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Critical time for foster family licensing prior to holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season sees the highest need for foster families because advocates want to get as many children placed with families to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. Keegan Coomer, a former foster child, said, “In foster care, I always felt a little more of a sense of...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Mira’s Women’s Empowerment Retreat, Oct. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is domestic violence awareness month. Mira Cassidy is sharing her story by holding a Women’s Empowerment Retreat event coming up on Oct. 1. “This event is a day to inspire, to educate, to bring awareness, and to encourage survivors of domestic violence to heal,” Cassidy said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Annual ‘Strut to Save Lives’ dog walk happens in Noblesville Sunday

Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. She joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” alongside her dog Makena and Taylor McLean, marketing specialist for the Indiana Donor Network, to discuss the significance of the annual Strut 2 Save Lives event.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Jazz Fest 2022, Oct. 1 & 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Indy Jazz Fest is back in town at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park in Indianapolis for 2022. Indy Jazz Fest Festival director, David Allee joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the upcoming festival. Tickets can be purchased here. Learn more about the Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Immigrant welcome center kicks off welcome week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Immigrant Welcome Center kicked off their welcome week Thursday at the Indianapolis Central Public Library. It’s an effort to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places. This years theme was “Where we Belong.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Meet the IMPD Mounted Patrol Unit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit and the horses helping to protect Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1,400 people ready to race in Indy Ultimate 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is the media sponsor for the Indy Ultimate 2022 presented by Indiana Sports Corp. The first race kicked off at 8 a.m. with 100 people racing every five minutes. Brett Kramer, spokesperson for the Indiana Sports Corp, said 1,400 people have signed up to race.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

September weather stats and history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September in Indiana is known as the transition month towards the fall season. This transition can feature some particularly interesting weather trends and events. Let’s dive into what this month is supposed to be like and the history behind it. The month of September on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone Extra: September 8, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, she’s leading one of the area’s top girls volleyball programs. Roncalli coach Christina Erazmus joins Anthony Calhoun for an in-studio conversation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Soggy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isolated downpours are out there this evening. The better chance at rain will be arriving tomorrow. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered chances at showers and storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms will be around in the morning. Rain chances become...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Veteran anchor to join WISH-TV’s Daybreak team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that Lena Pringle is joining WISH-TV as a Co-Anchor on the Emmy Award-winning Daybreak team. Pringle is an award-winning journalist who most recently worked as a morning show anchor/reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that she was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

