Deputies investigating armed robbery at N. Charleston Parker’s Kitchen, suspect sought

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in locating a suspect responsible for an armed robbery in North Charleston.

According to DCSO, the armed robbery occurred around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at Parker’s Kitchen located along the 8000 block of Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston.

The suspect was described to be wearing some scarf/toboggan/ski mask style headwear at the time of the robbery. Authorities also found the suspect’s bicycle a short distance from the location.

An incident report stated the victim had a gun pointed at her by the suspect who was demanding money in the cash register.

Deputies are asking for any information about the incident to be reported to the sheriff’s office at (843) 832-0300, or any local law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.