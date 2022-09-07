ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Deputies investigating armed robbery at N. Charleston Parker’s Kitchen, suspect sought

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap3OB_0hlc03ms00

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in locating a suspect responsible for an armed robbery in North Charleston.

According to DCSO, the armed robbery occurred around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at Parker’s Kitchen located along the 8000 block of Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston.

The suspect was described to be wearing some scarf/toboggan/ski mask style headwear at the time of the robbery. Authorities also found the suspect’s bicycle a short distance from the location.

ALSO: Man arrested in connection with string of North Charleston burglaries

An incident report stated the victim had a gun pointed at her by the suspect who was demanding money in the cash register.

Deputies are asking for any information about the incident to be reported to the sheriff’s office at (843) 832-0300, or any local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
City
Parker, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Dcso#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WSAV News 3

Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police looking to identify suspect in attempted strong arm robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man connected to an attempted strong arm robbery that happened in downtown Charleston last month. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on August 20th on Walnut Street. Police said the male suspect is approximately in his 30s and described as 6′ […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Deputies investigating Awendaw hit-and-run crash involving bicycle

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to find the driver who struck a bicyclist in West Ashley late Thursday afternoon and left the scene. Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened on Beehive Road just off Highway 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m. EMS...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sheriff’s office: Man accused of firing at occupied vehicle in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest for shooting into an occupied vehicle Thursday morning. Jonathan Schuler (29) was arrested for firing a gun at an occupied vehicle in the McDonald area, deputies said. Schuler was arrested after the sheriff’s office received a report of an armed man riding […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy