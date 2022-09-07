ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities searching for missing man last seen at Bryce Canyon National Park

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4DXm_0hlbzVg200

If you visited Bryce Canyon National Park over Labor Day weekend, authorities are asking that you jog your memory for any information about a man who was last seen getting off a park shuttle in the area.

William "Bill" Thorpe was last seen getting off the park shuttle at Bryce Point on Thursday, September 1 at about 3 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said.

Thorpe is about 80-years-old and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki pants, a dark belt and a tan hat.

Officials said they spend the entire day Tuesday searching for Thorpe and thanked search and rescue crews for their help in the search effort.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

If you believe you saw him or have any other information that might help, please contact the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 676-1134 or NPS Glen Canyon Dispatch at (928) 608-6301.

