The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t throw out any major surprises on the Week 1 inactives list for the AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those Bengals listed the following players as inactives for the season opener:. RB Trayveon Williams. OL D’Ante Smith. OL Max Scharping. Te Devin Asiasi.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO