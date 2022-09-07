Read full article on original website
Related
Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t throw out any major surprises on the Week 1 inactives list for the AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those Bengals listed the following players as inactives for the season opener:. RB Trayveon Williams. OL D’Ante Smith. OL Max Scharping. Te Devin Asiasi.
Peterson vs. Bell Boxing Match Ends With a KO During Fifth Round
The two running backs matched up in the ring on Saturday night.
NFL・
Ravens-Jets Week 1 Inactive Players
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters and running back J.K. Dobbins won't play Week 1 against the Jets.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out against New York Jets
J.K. Dobbins is recovering from a torn ACL that sidelined him last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Tale of Three Bears: Ex-Cal Trio Has Big Day in the Big Leagues
Mark Canha hits 1st slam, Andrew Vaughn has 4 hits, Marcus Semien on base again.
Top stars, best performances in Week 4 of the North Carolina high school football season
Sept. 9, 2022 Top Stars Eric Mosely, North Brunswick The junior tailback ran for 167 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 6 carries as the Scorpions raced past South Columbus, 48-12. Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth The Duke recruit caught five touchdown passes in East Forsyth’s 59-7 win over South Iredell. ...
Comments / 0