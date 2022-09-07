ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Columbus Celebrates TangerKids Grant Winners with TangerKids Day

 4 days ago

Tanger Outlets Columbus celebrates its first ever TangerKids Day on Sept. 14, canvassing the community to award area schools chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. As a recipient of 2022 TangerKids Grants, the students and teachers of Granby Elementary School have designed a mural that inspires all kids to be kind to one another. Families can view "The Kindness Club" mural beginning September 17th, stop by the Children's Play Area near Kirklands and Direct Tools. The mural will be painted by local muralist, Heidi Clifford. Check out her previous work on her website, https://primarychild.me/.

TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance learning at neighborhood schools. The 2022 program includes the introduction of member choice awards, which allow customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. Through Aug. 28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Columbus celebrates local schools with TangerKids Day

TangerKids Grant winners announced in the community with center-wide events and special deals continuing through the weekend

WHEN: Sept. 14 and 17

WHERE: Tanger Outlet Columbus

400 S Wilson Rd

Sunbury, OH 43074

HOW: This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Tanger Outlets Columbus, visit tangeroutlets.com/Columbus. and follow the center on Facebook and Instagram.

