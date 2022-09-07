New soccer team coming to Truist Point in High Point; stadium upgrades planned

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer is coming soon to High Point’s Truist Point stadium.

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner announced Wednesday that the city will be moving forward with upgrades to the stadium with plans to introduce a professional men’s soccer team. The city plans to make a future announcement about the team’s name.

“High Point is North Carolina’s international city,” Wagner said. “We have a lot of folks here who grew up playing soccer, grew up loving soccer. We are planning to tap into that international community and also soccer fans throughout the Piedmont.”

The city plans to “enhance” the stadium before the inaugural soccer season scheduled for spring 2024.

The $38 million stadium, originally named BB&T Point before later renamed Truist Point, was opened in 2019. The opening coincided with the introduction of High Point’s minor league baseball team, the High point Rockers .

While some may know Truist Point as a ballpark, the city says the facility was always planned to be a multi-purpose space and the possibility of a soccer team played a role in that design.

Wagner said the stadium was designed with a third locker room for soccer, and the stands were designed with a soccer field in mind.

The stadium was also planned with the possibility of football, lacrosse and other sports.

“It’s all a part of our vision of having a downtown for everyone,” Wagner said. “Any healthy city, everybody should feel an ownership of their downtown. Everybody should feel comfortable going downtown, that there’s something downtown for them, that it’s a place where we can gather and interact and meet new people.”

The city was aiming for $100 million in tax base growth within a 10-year period. Wagner says that target has already been surpassed well ahead of schedule with $238 million in increased tax value downtown since the opening of the stadium.

