ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

New soccer team coming to Truist Point in High Point; stadium upgrades planned

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKL9K_0hlbxgMj00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer is coming soon to High Point’s Truist Point stadium.

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner announced Wednesday that the city will be moving forward with upgrades to the stadium with plans to introduce a professional men’s soccer team. The city plans to make a future announcement about the team’s name.

“High Point is North Carolina’s international city,” Wagner said. “We have a lot of folks here who grew up playing soccer, grew up loving soccer. We are planning to tap into that international community and also soccer fans throughout the Piedmont.”

NBA star gives High Point elementary schoolers a head start

The city plans to “enhance” the stadium before the inaugural soccer season scheduled for spring 2024.

The $38 million stadium, originally named BB&T Point before later renamed Truist Point, was opened in 2019. The opening coincided with the introduction of High Point’s minor league baseball team, the High point Rockers .

While some may know Truist Point as a ballpark, the city says the facility was always planned to be a multi-purpose space and the possibility of a soccer team played a role in that design.

Wagner said the stadium was designed with a third locker room for soccer, and the stands were designed with a soccer field in mind.

The stadium was also planned with the possibility of football, lacrosse and other sports.

“It’s all a part of our vision of having a downtown for everyone,” Wagner said. “Any healthy city, everybody should feel an ownership of their downtown. Everybody should feel comfortable going downtown, that there’s something downtown for them, that it’s a place where we can gather and interact and meet new people.”

The city was aiming for $100 million in tax base growth within a 10-year period. Wagner says that target has already been surpassed well ahead of schedule with $238 million in increased tax value downtown since the opening of the stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheHDRoom

Where to Watch Winston-Salem vs NC Central Football Online 2022

The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-0) are in a prime position to improve to 2-0 after hosting the Winston-Salem Rams (0-1) on Saturday. Their Week 2 college football match-up will get underway at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT from O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. The WSSU and NCCU game cannot...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Stadium#Nba#Minor League Baseball#International City#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Truist Point#Bb T Point
wfmynews2.com

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Rockingham County will no longer require vehicle emissions testing, joins 80 other North Carolina counties

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County will soon be among more than 80 North Carolina counties that have done away with yearly vehicle emissions testing. Rockingham, as well as Lee and Onslow counties, will no longer be part of the state’s Motor Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program beginning Nov. 1. The North Carolina […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Flash Flood Watch affecting events across Piedmont Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several events and locations throughout the Piedmont Triad and central NC are closing their doors and adjusting their plans in wake of the Flash Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service for this weekend. Local hot spots such as Wet N’ Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro are not opening […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship

GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy