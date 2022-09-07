Read full article on original website
Filo Cafe, a new Filipino restaurant, is Coming to Rockville
Filo Cafe, a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that will offer Filipino cuisine, is coming to 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy. The restaurant, which announced in August that it is hoping to open this month (September), will take over the storefront that was previously home to NYC Pizza and Subs. Last week the restaurant posted on its social media that it is hiring for kitchen staff and cashier positions. We’ll have updates and additional information as the restaurant prepares to open.
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 9 – September 11
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Fun and free outdoor movie night at Van Dyck Park!. Masks are encouraged. Please bring blankets and (low) chairs for seating. JeanFest22. September 10, 2022. Town Green: 12:00pm-5:00pm. Jammin’ Java:...
MoCo’s First Flip’d by IHOP Sets Opening Date
In April 2021, we let you know that IHOP’s new concept, Flip’d by IHOP, would be taking over the old Asian Bistro Cafe location at 8537 Georgia Avenue between Panera and Red Lobster. The restaurant has now set an opening date of Tuesday, September 20th per Google that was confirmed by Downtown Silver Spring.
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie
Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
Sunday fundraiser on the waterfront to provide healthy meals for Alexandria firefighters
Firefighters aren’t the best eaters, and an upcoming fundraiser aims to give Alexandria’s first responders healthier options. The Alexandria Fire Foundation is hosting the fundraiser, which includes freebies for kids and adults and raffles for Washington Wizards and Washington Nationals games. It will be held at Waterfront Park (1 Prince Street) on Sunday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to open in Herndon Centre
Lovers of slow-cooked barbecue can soon turn to Herndon Centre for a meal. Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 2-9 ass=”l-card l-card-recent c-card–post”> Countywide, News Town of Herndon police officers gathered on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail Wednesday to celebrate a peculiar site: a retired flight attendant pushing a…
These Bakeries Are Creating the Best Over-the-Top Cookie Treats in NoVA
The gourmet cookie craze has hit NoVA and these bakeries are baking up the sweetest creations in the region. Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie? The classic treat and its siblings — oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, to name a few — have dominated pantries, lunch boxes, cafés, and bakeries for as long as we can remember. However, in recent years, the traditional cookie has been mutating into something even more delicious. Gourmet cookies are on the rise. Much like the cupcake bakery trend of the late aughts, cookie-centric bakeries are springing up left and right. These shops specialize in cookies that are bigger and better than your regular grocery store cookies. Thick, chewy, crumbly, sweet — these treats have it all.
National Air And Space Museum Tickets Available Starting Next Week
Starting next Wednesday at noon, you can get free timed-entry passes online to visit the west wing of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, which is set to reopen Oct. 14. All visitors will need passes to visit. The museum, located on the National Mall, has been closed...
Stafford restaurant facing backlash after special 9/11-themed menu
A country club restaurant in Stafford County, Virginia, is facing backlash after posting a special menu featuring entirely 9/11-themed dishes and drinks last week. The menu labeled “Seafood Sunday” at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford included dishes like the “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip.
Vertical farm ‘Beanstalk’ opens in the Town of Herndon
At area Harris Teeter locations, leafy greens, herbs and vegetables trace their roots to Beanstalk, a new vertical farm in the Town of Herndon. Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 2-9 RestonNow.com September 9, 2022 at 3:35pm. ass=”l-card l-card-recent c-card–post”> Countywide, News Town of Herndon police officers gathered...
The First-Ever International City Food Festival Is Coming To D.C. In October
D.C. is getting a shiny new food and culture event — sort of. Events DC is putting together the International City Food Festival, “three delicious days of events in partnership with the city’s diplomatic corps,” the sports and conventions authority said Wednesday. The festival, planned for...
Overlook Rock Creek Park in This Stunning Six-Bedroom Tudor
Fabulous 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath Forest Hills Tudor at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Rock Creek Park. This home has been lovingly updated and renovated, transforming a classic Tudor with modern amenities while maintaining the original warmth and charm. The main level features large living and dining rooms,...
Neighborhood Spotlight: Riverside Gardens, once part of George Washington’s river farm
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Riverside Gardens is sought-after by buyers looking for a beautiful, tree-laden community with neighborhood schools and...
12-year-old Virginia boy opens candle store in Tysons Corner Center
12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center.
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry
At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
