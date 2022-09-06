Read full article on original website
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
On a weekend when most West Alabama high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, here’s a look at what happened on the field including a few Birmingham area games of interest. In Friday action, McAdory pummeled Paul W. Bryant 46-19 in...
ABC 33/40 News
Clay-Chalkville survives defensive battle against Pinson Valley, remains undefeated
For the second straight week, the Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week on My68 came down to the final moments. And that was a new experience for this year's top-ranked Clay-Chalkville team. The Cougars entered the night with an average margin of victory of more than 45 points per...
When Texas gave the Alabama Crimson Tide the Wishbone offense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kirk McNair remembers a time when Paul W. “Bear” Bryant could have walked away from football. By the close of the 1970 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide had barely broken even, ending on a 6-5-1 record. The last few seasons had not been as kind to the team as the 60s […]
Friday Scoreboard for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football scores; many games were moved to Thursday to avoid the potential for bad weather. Opelika 17, Central-Phenix City 14 (OT)
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
How to get tickets to see Kevin Gates in Birmingham next month
Kevin Gates will be making a stop in Birmingham on Friday, Oct. 7 to preform at the BJCC Arena for his 2022 Big Lyfe Tour. The last time Gates made a stop in Alabama was for his 2018 “LUCA BRASI 3″ tour where he also preformed at the BJCC Arena.
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Health Workers Graduate from Program to Full Time Jobs
Fourteen community health workers from the Birmingham area have graduated from the newly launched Path to Wellness initiative, which is creating job opportunities for historically marginalized candidates and adding needed resources into the local health care ranks. The graduation, held at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, was the culmination of a...
Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
Bham Now
Five Bar and Hattie B’s chicken and waffles make best in U.S. list
Birmingham’s Five Bar and Hattie B’s in the Lakeview Entertainment District have some of the best chicken and waffles in the U.S., according to the popular national foodie site Tasting Table. The two local eateries, which are separated by a city block here in the Magic City, were...
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
Alabama death row inmate Toforest Johnson seeks new trial to ‘right a grievous wrong’
Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff’s deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to “right a grievous wrong” and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Search underway for West Blocton man last seen in August
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Police are asking the public for help locating a man last seen in August. According to TPD, Brandon James Parks, 37, left New Beginnings Recovery in Talladega walking. He is from West Blocton and it’s unknown what he was last wearing. He is described as 5’10”, 160 pounds with brown […]
wbrc.com
Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
wbrc.com
Person injured after attempted robbery at home in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured during an attempted robbery inside of a home. This happened in the 1700 block of 33rd Street. Authorities say during the attempted robbery, there was an altercation between two people. Police say shots were fired, and one person suffered an injury considered to be non-life-threatening.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Water Works chairman resigns amid growing pressure from city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has submitted his letter of resignation amidpressure from the mayor's office to address billing and customer service issues. Learn more in the video above. A spokesman for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin confirmed Rice's resignation. Get the WVTM 13 app...
