Montgomery County, MD

One-On-One with Will Jawando

By Katie Misuraca, Tasmin Mahfuz
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Capitol Review Host Tasmin Mahfuz spoke one-on-one with Will Jawando.

Jawando (D) is currently a council member for Montgomery County.

Jawando discussed guaranteed income, rent stabilization, and establishing a wage commission for the county.

He also talked about what he plans to focus on in the next legislative session.

