One-On-One with Will Jawando
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Capitol Review Host Tasmin Mahfuz spoke one-on-one with Will Jawando.
Jawando (D) is currently a council member for Montgomery County.
Jawando discussed guaranteed income, rent stabilization, and establishing a wage commission for the county.
He also talked about what he plans to focus on in the next legislative session.
