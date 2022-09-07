Season Preview: Bonac Football Is Back In Division III, Boys Golf Looks To Keep Recent Success Going Despite Losing Key Player

Read full article on original website
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve
A bridge leads over a bog at the preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) The Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve in Riverhead is an ecological gem with lots to see on a short mile-long loop. There are plenty of lookout points of the former bog once used for cranberry farming that’s now a preserve offering peace and solitude just off of a busy road.
Old Field – Ranch With Access To Private Beach!
Spacious updated 4 BR 2 Bath Ranch, HW floors, Andersen windows, skylites, full basement partially finished, 3V schools, close to RR and Stony Brook Univ.
Site of massive mulch fire last week lacked permits, under investigation by State DEC
The site of a large mulch fire in Calverton Sept. 2 that took a dozen area fire departments all night to extinguish is under investigation by the State Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC staff visited the facility on Sept. 2 and the agency’s investigation into the fire and potential state...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
(Above) Here is Spencer, tight to his first bluefish on one of my guided surf trips. Fall run activity. Albies, Striper blitzes, bluefish on the beaches. Weakfish bite coming alive for surfcasters. Boats are getting them on the north shore. Yellowfin Tuna bite is all time. Swords and Bigeyes at...
A ‘revolutionary’ undertaking: Port Jeff Village to honor its past with a whaleboat
American history and local tradition are on a collision course here in the Village of Port Jefferson. Last month, public officials announced that the village government would partner with the Port Jeff-based Bayles Boat Shop to recreate a whaleboat from the American Revolution era. The boat shop is an offshoot of the Long Island Seaport and Eco Center, also known as LISEC, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of maritime history on Long Island.
greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Greater Long Island newsletters. Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center...
Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man
Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
27east.com
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
northforker.com
‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site
As proposed, the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead would be transformed into an ‘East End Food Hub.’ (Credit: Rendering courtesy of East End Food Institute) Planning is underway to transform the current East End Food Market into a year-round “East End Food Hub” at the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead.
northforker.com
Lucharitos expands Mattituck offerings with axe-throwing, pastries and more seating
Marc LaMaina at the new Lucharitos Taqueria and Tequila Bar in Mattituck. (Credit: Lee Meyer) In a continued effort to offer something unique at each location, Lucharitos in Mattituck is expanding in both size and offerings. Lucharitos Taqueria and Tequila Bar, as it will now be called, is being transformed...
27east.com
187 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, USA
5 room unfurnished apartment in Sag Harbor Historic District. Parking space. Rear deck to garden. 1 bdrm with stairs to sleeping loft or office. 800 sq. Ft. Walk to town. Pets welcome. $3650.00.
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
News 12
Get ready for some autumn fun at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville
It's time to ditch the florals and breakout the flannel!. We're getting into autumn at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville. The farm has all the spooky-season classics, like a hayride and corn maze, and great photo ops along the way!. But one of the biggest draws at Waterdrinker...
Nissequogue – Stunning Colonial At The End Of A Cul-De-Sac!
2,809 Sq. ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, family room, dining room, large deck overlooking an in ground pool, and full basement. Close to Nissequogue Golf Club, Short Beach, Long Beach Town Park, Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Hospital. $809,900 | MLS# H6192384. For more information click here.
NBC New York
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse
Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
LIE Lanes to Be Closed for Resurfacing Work
The westbound Long Island Expressway will be closed to traffic between State Route 454/Veterans Memorial Highway and Route 231 in the Towns of Islip, Smithtown, and Huntington from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., weeknights, beginning Wednesday night.
27east.com
San Gennaro Feast Has Become A Hampton Bays Tradition
Twelve years ago, Simone Scotto was eager to find a way to bolster the Hampton Bays community with a special event. That’s how the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle Trauring.
52-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure In Melville
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Melville. James Dawson, age 52, of the Bronx, was driving a Ford E350 van westbound, just west of Exit 49, when his...
27east.com
Tall Ship Amistad Makes Visit To Greenport For Maritime Festival
The annual Maritime Festival is a highly anticipated event in Greenport, set this year for September 24 and 25, and there is perhaps no tradition that fits in as well... more. Southampton History Museum Catalogs “Tails Of Southampton”. “Unless one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul...
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
UPDATE: Southampton Town Police say that call to Tolle has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10...
