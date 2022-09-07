Read full article on original website
shorebeat.com
‘Wine on the Beach’ Returns to Seaside Heights This Saturday, Sunday
Seaside Heights will host its annual Wine on the Beach festival this weekend, Sept. 10-11, featuring wineries across the region, vendors and the opportunity to enjoy wine with friends on the sand. The festival will be held between Grant and Webster avenues. Vendors will appear on the boardwalk and many...
shorebeat.com
Seaside Park Kicks Off Process to Buy New Fire Truck
Seaside Park officials have signaled their intent to move forward with the purchase of a new fire truck, set to replace a pumper that is nearly 30 years old. Fire Chief Michael Tumolo told the borough’s mayor and council during a work session meeting Thursday night that fire truck manufacturers are, in some cases, backlogged for years on orders, with prices on a continual rise.
shorebeat.com
Seaside Heights Sees Big Jump in Beach Badge Revenue in 2022
Seaside Heights is undoubtedly on an upswing, with a construction boom ushering in more residential development attracting vacationing families and new businesses moving in to revive the Boulevard business district. The increased interest in the town has translated to a banner year for beach badge and parking revenue, officials said Wednesday.
shorebeat.com
Two Sections of Seaside Heights Boardwalk to be Replaced Starting in October
Seaside Heights officials have announced the start date of a project that will include the reconstruction of two sections of the borough’s boardwalk. Going on a decade since Superstorm Sandy necessitated the last replacement of boardwalk timber, Seaside Heights is beginning to perform a replacement of two sections of the boardwalk that often receive heavy use – including vehicle access – with construction scheduled to start in October. The project will encompass one section on the southern portion of the boardwalk and one on the northern portion, and the work is expected to last about two months.
shorebeat.com
Developer OK’d to Build Three Homes off Herbertsville Road
The Brick Township planning board has approved the construction of three homes adjacent to an existing residential street off Herbertsville Road. The original proposal from Pinnacle Commercial Development, Inc., of Point Pleasant, called for a single lot to be subdivided into three properties at 600 Herbertsville Road – the entrance to the Yellowbrick Road community, roughly across from the Herbertsville Fire Company headquarters.
shorebeat.com
Brick to Host Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Candlelight Vigil Sunday
Brick Township will host its annual ceremony remembering those who died in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the attacks. The ceremony will be held at the “Angel in Anguish” sculpture at the foot of Windward Beach Park, off Princeton Avenue. Designed by local sculptor Brian Hanlon, the Angel in Anguish monument is inscribed with the names of John Badagliacca, Brett Bailey, Robert DeVitt, Michael Diehl, John Perconti, James Sands, Thomas Sgroi and Christopher Traina – all Brick residents who died in the attack.
shorebeat.com
DWI Checkpoint Announced for Point Pleasant Beach Saturday Night
A sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Point Pleasant Beach Saturday night, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release Friday. According to the announcement, officers from the county as well as Point Pleasant Beach and Borough police will be conducting a DWI/DUI sobriety checkpoint between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach. Officers will be screening drivers for signs of impairment, the announcement said.
