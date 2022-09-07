‘There's a Lot of People Celebrating Prematurely': GOP Could Bring a Legal Challenge to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Read full article on original website
How international law should guide post-Roe America
The abortion restriction free-for-all, set in motion by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is now coming into focus. While some state laws protect abortion in ways compliant with, or beyond, Roe and Casey, over a dozen states now criminalize abortion with few, if any, exceptions. Some of these laws force people to remain pregnant whether those pregnancies are the result of rape or incest, or in cases where their own health or that of the fetus is endangered.
