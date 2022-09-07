Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
How to Notice and Manage Emotions Using Mindfulness: 7 Ways
Having trouble managing your emotions? These mindfulness techniques may help. We all experience a range of emotions throughout the day. Emotions will come and go whether we “allow” them to or not. When you learn to be mindful of your emotions and sit with them — even the uncomfortable ones — you can learn to manage them better.
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
KTEN.com
How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact
Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed
Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
Psych Centra
What Are the Signs of a Victim Mentality?
A victim mentality is where you often feel like a victim, even when the evidence says otherwise. Signs include frequently blaming others and having trouble accepting personal responsibility. We all have days when we feel like the world is against us. Maybe you try to connect with others, but they...
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
Psych Centra
What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?
Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
psychologytoday.com
4 Types of Gaslighting in a Family
Gaslighting is a manipulation technique, usually used in romantic relationships, that makes a person disbelieve their own experience. Family dynamics can also be a form of gaslighting, especially if they start in childhood and continue through adulthood. Recognizing the gaslighting dynamics in one's family can help restore belief in oneself.
Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change
We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.
What Is A Toxic Person, Anyway?
Move over, “narcissist.” Over the last few years, there’s another label that’s been used to describe someone you categorically do not want to be involved with: “toxic.”. Toxic is such a fixture in offline conversations and lifestyle articles (including —full disclosure — quite a few...
9 Relationship 'Rules' You Can Totally Ignore, According To Therapists
Here's your permission to go ahead and break these dating rules, if you want to.
msn.com
Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now
What if I said the wrong thing? How will I ever finish the assignment in time? Why aren't they responding to my text? Thoughts like these make us human, says Julie Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “That’s what the brain is designed to do – to think our way out of problems and away from predators,” she says.
verywellhealth.com
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Eyes?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of inflammatory arthritis that typically affects the spine. This condition can cause issues with other joints of the body, and some internal organs, including the eyes. Of those affected by AS, around one-third also have uveitis (inflammation inside the eye). This article discusses uveitis...
technologynetworks.com
Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Strengthens the Gut-Brain Axis
The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Nils Kroemer of the University Hospitals of Tübingen and Bonn has shown for the first time that non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve at the ear can strengthen the communication between stomach and brain within minutes. The study results are currently published in the renowned journal Brain Stimulation.
The Difference Between Self-Love and Narcissism
Oscar WildeDarlene Lancer (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.) “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance,” wrote Oscar Wilde. Known for his wit and irony, was Wilde referring to narcissistic love or real self-love and healthy narcissism? There is a difference. Wilde's use of the word “romance” suggests the former. That’s a key to differentiating the two concepts.
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
